Paul Kramer, former accountant, Nassau prosecutor, dies at 93

Paul Kramer, a former Nassau County prosecutor and accountant who once dreamed of playing for the Yankees, died Monday at age 93.

Kramer, who lived in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, in recent years, once served as the chief of the Nassau district attorney's first white-collar crime bureau. He died in Florida after battling complications from a broken hip.

In addition to working as a prosecutor, Kramer was a certified public accountant, and had his own accounting and legal practice for many years along with his wife, Ruth, who preceded him in death.

Kramer's daughter, Lynne, an attorney who lives in Fort Salonga with her husband Frederick Eisenbud, said her father was a talented athlete who took up golf in his seventies and tried out for the Yankees while a student at City College in Manhattan.

"He knew the chances were good he wouldn't be making it," Lynne Kramer said, noting her father played first base for his college team. "He chose to go on with his education and accounting."

Kramer was born in Harlem on Jan. 16, 1922, and, as a child, moved to Pelham Parkway in the Bronx with his parents, Jenny and Rubin.

After graduating from Evander Childs High School in the Bronx, Kramer enrolled at Arizona State University. But World War II interfered and he left college, enlisting in the Army Air Corps.

Kramer reported for active duty in 1943 at Camp Upton in Suffolk County, but while there was somehow poisoned and became seriously ill, his daughter said.

On May 4, 1943, Kramer received an honorable discharge and after regaining his health, enrolled at City College, where he received a bachelor of arts degree.

After graduating, Kramer began working as an accountant for the Internal Revenue Service while attending Fordham University Law School at night.

Later, with his law degree in hand, Kramer continued working for the IRS and eventually set up his own accounting and law practice -- Paul Kramer & Co. -- in Lynbrook.

As part of his accounting and law practice, Kramer became an expert witness for the office of then-Nassau County District Attorney William Kahn and often testified "whenever there were financial issues," his daughter said.

One thing led to another, and Kahn ended up hiring Kramer as an assistant district attorney, but Ruth kept their business going during the daytime. Kramer continued to do accounting at night.

In time, Kramer started the first white-collar crime bureau in the Nassau district attorney's office, his daughter said. He received an early federal grant to set up the office.

In his later years, Kramer learned to play bridge and took pride in keeping an accounting log of his winnings.

"He was the best father and grandfather anybody could have asked for," Lynne Kramer said.

Eisenbud, Kramer's son-in-law, said, "Paul was more a father than father-in-law to me, and he will be missed every day."

In addition to Kramer's daughter and son-in-law, survivors include his son, Stephen, of Manhattan; his sister, Sophie, of New York City; and four grandchildren. Kramer's brother, Murray, preceded him in death.

A funeral celebration was held Thursday at Gutterman's in Woodbury, followed by burial in Cedar Park Cemetery in Westwood, New Jersey.