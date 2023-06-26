Richard Ravitch dies: Former MTA chairman, lieutenant governor helped save bankrupt New York City

ALBANY — Richard Ravitch, who played critical roles in saving New York City and its mass transit system from financial ruin beginning in the 1970s, before helping to save state government politically in 2009 as lieutenant governor, has died.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said Monday that Ravitch, 89, left “an indelible mark on our state.”

The raspy-voiced, hardworking business owner was repeatedly pulled into state crises by governors seeking his help in seemingly intractable problems. Those included the near bankruptcy of the city and near collapse of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

"He was the chairman of the MTA at maybe the lowest moment in the history of at least the subway system, and certainly the mass transit system in New York," MTA chairman and CEO Janno Lieber said in a statement. " … And in many ways, he is one of the fathers of the mass transit system that we have today, which we celebrate in so many different ways and try to continue to improve in his spirit."

In short, Ravitch was among the most influential New Yorkers that many residents didn't know.

“Dick Ravitch was a titan of New York's civic world,” Hochul said in a statement. “From steering the MTA through a critical time to serving as lieutenant governor, he was a steady, savvy, and brilliant leader and a public servant in the truest sense of the term.

“As governor, I greatly appreciated Dick's wisdom and thoughtful advice, and I know all New Yorkers have benefited from his contributions,” she added.

In 2009, then-Gov. David Paterson appointed Ravitch as lieutenant governor. The move allowed him to cast the deciding vote in a State Senate that had been paralyzed by a coup of a small group of Democrats who tried to play tiebreakers in the evenly divided chamber.

In later years, Ravitch was part of a bipartisan group that had sough to unite Americans and close the divide in partisan politics.

Paterson, in an interview with Newsday on Monday, called Ravitch a throwback figure in a sharply partisan political world. When Paterson appointed Ravitch, even Republican leaders praised the choice, although they challenged Paterson’s power to appoint a lieutenant governor, given that Paterson took over the office of governor when Eliot Spitzer resigned. The state Court of Appeals later sided with Paterson, setting an important precedent.

“It was his worldview that I was looking for,” Paterson said. “He would listen to everyone, try to take into account everyone’s problems, and then try to solve them.”

Paterson said Ravitch occasionally talked about his role as a witness to history, including dining with Martin Luther King Jr. on his visits to the city in the 1960s.

“He was about what is the right thing to do, rather than what was the easy thing,” Paterson said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.