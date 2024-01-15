Hochul to propose $25 million to fund ALS research

ALBANY — Gov. Kathy Hochul’s budget address on Tuesday will include a historic $25 million commitment to fund research into ALS, commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, a neurogenerative disease that claimed the life of her mother.

The effort was given just a passing reference in Hochul’s State of the State speech on Jan. 9 when she promised to “fund research into rare diseases like ALS, which robs millions, like my own mother, of their vitality.” Her mother, Patricia Courtney, died in 2014.

The funding would be spread over five years under Hochul’s proposal. She will delve into the effort more extensively at her budget presentation to the legislature, her spokesman confirmed Monday.

Negotiations between Hochul and Democratic leaders of the Senate and Assembly will determine the final spending plan. The 2024-25 state budget is due by April and is expected to exceed the current budget of $229 billion.

The state, its universities and research centers have been at the fore of much national and international research into public health. The state’s Wadsworth Laboratory since 1926 has contributed to research including newborn screening models, HIV and improved diagnosis and treatment of neurological diseases including stroke, spinal cord injury and traumatic brain injury.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Hochul said the $25 million she proposes would be the most provided by the state for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, and one of the largest, if not the largest, commitments by any state. There is no cure, although there is promising research.

ALS is a degeneration of motor neurons in the brain and spinal cord, according to Columbia University's Department of Neurology, one of the leading researchers in the area. Symptoms include wasting away of muscle and weakness and loss of control of arm and leg movements as well as talking, chewing and swallowing. The cause is unknown, but about 10% of cases run in families, according to the department.

The disease is often referred to as Lou Gehrig’s disease because the New York Yankees captain was famously diagnosed with it in 1939 and died in 1941.