Hochul's State of State message proposes ways NYS government can improve

ALBANY — Gov. Kathy Hochul outlined a 2024 agenda Tuesday that could be called making a difference, however, small in New Yorkers’ everyday lives.

With residents skeptical of government, the Democrat proposed a laundry list of ways she believes state government can improve:

Cracking down on retail theft, expanding home healthcare, eliminating co-payments for insulin, creating pre-natal leave for new parents, increasing access to swimming pools, expanding in-patient mental healthcare, planting more trees and streamlining liquor licenses.

It’s a lengthy agenda that may not include home runs but rather is focused on singles and bunts. She unveiled her wish list in the governor’s annual State of the State address, delivered to a packed he State Assembly chamber in Albany.

“Working together, we will provide a better life to New Yorkers, with a commonsense agenda focused on fighting crime, fixing our mental health system, and protecting New Yorkers’ hard-earned money,” the Democrat, entering her third full year in office, said.

As is customary with State of the State addresses, Hochul’s plans were broad on ideas but didn’t contain specifics for funding them. That will come Jan. 16 when she proposes a budget for the state’s 2024-25 fiscal year. Unlike in recent years, the state will be facing a roughly $4 billion deficit, since federal COVID-19 pandemic aid has dried up.

Hochul touched on a wide range of topics, including education, consumer protection, job training and social media. She offered ideas to address long-running problems with mental health treatment and crime. She proposed planting 25,000 trees over the next decade as part of the fight against climate change.

But, notably, in an election year for the State Legislature and Congress, she stayed away from red meat issues that might become campaign fodder. For instance, she didn’t mention the issue of migrants being bused to New York from the U.S. southern border, though her administration said she will when she unveils a state budget proposal.

Even with her proposal to build more housing across the state, Hochul – unlike last year – stayed away from hitching it to a specific number of new units.

In a related item, Hochul said she wants a reconfigured a New York City real-estate tax credit to spur building, following the expiration of a controversial tax break known as “421-a.” But, again, the details will have to wait till budget negotiations.

On crime, Hochul called for expanding the list of offenses that could be prosecuted as hate crimes, passing legislation to make it easier to shutdown unlicensed cannabis shops and cracking down on unscrupulous lenders who specialize in “buy now, pay later” financing.

She also proposed to lift a state cap on the number of State Supreme Court judges – which, despite its name, means trial court judges in New York.

But she spent more time focusing on what she called “organized retail theft” that’s hitting stores large and small. She noted such thefts spiked right after the pandemic began, growing 20% in 2022; it leveled off in 2023, growing just 3% outside of New York City.

Hochul wants to launch a law-enforcement team, headed by State Police and modeled on a state task force on gun trafficking. She also wants to provide county district attorneys with funding dedicated to prosecuting organized retail theft.

“These attacks are nothing more than a breakdown of the social order,” Hochul said. “I say ‘No more.’ This chaos must end.”

It was one of the few passages that earned praise from Republican lawmakers.

“This I can get behind this. Well done,” Assemb. Mark Walczyk (R-Watertown) wrote on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter.

Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay (R-Pulaski) was more typical: “What we didn’t hear today is what should alarm New Yorkers. With a $4 billion budget gap, there was no commitment to keep state spending in check. Illegal migrants are crossing the southern border in droves, but New York has yet to figure out how to properly handle the ongoing influx. Despite New York owning the nation’s worst outmigration numbers, there is no concrete plan to ease financial pressures on families and businesses.

Hochul reinforced some initiatives that she had rolled out earlier this month in advance of the address: Earmarking $250 million for a voluntary buyout of homeowners who live in flood-prone or coastal areas, ending co-payments for insulin, overhauling reading education and opening more swimming pools statewide at parks — and even within rivers by building “floating pools” — to provide more spots to cool off and improve New Yorkers' health.