Brittany Commisso alleges in court papers that Andrew Cuomo engaged in 'pervasive abusive conduct'

A former aide to ex-Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has filed a gender discrimination and hostile work environment lawsuit against Cuomo, claiming he forcibly touched her breast and consistently made sexual comments to her before she was demoted for spurning his advances. In the summons filed Wednesday in State Supreme Court in Albany, Brittany Commisso alleged that Cuomo engaged in “pervasive abusive conduct” during the time she was employed as an executive assistant to the governor from about December 2019 until Aug. 11, 2021. The summons was filed just before the expiration of the Adult Survivors Act, which was signed into law last year by Cuomo's successor, Gov. Kathy Hochul. The law provides a one-year window for alleged victims who were at least 18 years old at the time of the alleged abuse to file legal action against their accusers, regardless of the statute of limitations. “Ms. Commisso’s claims are provably false, which is why the Albany District Attorney dismissed the case two years ago after a thorough investigation," said Cuomo Attorney Rita Glavin. "Ms. Commisso’s transparent attempt at a cash grab will fail. We look forward to seeing her in court.” Glavin has previously denied Commisso’s allegations against Cuomo, which were included in a 2021 investigative report by the state attorney general’s office that detailed alleged sexual misconduct by Cuomo. The then-governor resigned a week after the report, which concluded that Cuomo had sexually harassed multiple women working under him, was made public by Attorney General Letitia James. “The continuous sexual harassment by defendant Cuomo included unwelcome sexual advances, sexualized comments about appearance and personal matters, relations, their dating, their sex life, and her marriage, assignment of humiliating and demeaning tasks, hugs, kisses, sexual touching of the buttocks, and forcible touching of the breast,” the summons read. The suit seeks to recover compensatory and punitive damages for the “substantial personal injuries and economic loss plaintiff suffered.” The summons alleged that Cuomo demoted Commisso from the position of executive assistant to the governor, removed her from the executive chamber front office, and assigned her to the “demeaning task of answering telephones in the Lieutenant Governor's office.” Those actions resulted in the “loss of overtime, ostracism, given little or no work, demotion, and loss of career opportunities and advancement,” the summons said.

A former aide to ex-Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has filed a gender discrimination and hostile work environment lawsuit against Cuomo, claiming he forcibly touched her breast and consistently made sexual comments to her before she was demoted for spurning his advances.

In the summons filed Wednesday in State Supreme Court in Albany, Brittany Commisso alleged that Cuomo engaged in “pervasive abusive conduct” during the time she was employed as an executive assistant to the governor from about December 2019 until Aug. 11, 2021.

The summons was filed just before the expiration of the Adult Survivors Act, which was signed into law last year by Cuomo's successor, Gov. Kathy Hochul. The law provides a one-year window for alleged victims who were at least 18 years old at the time of the alleged abuse to file legal action against their accusers, regardless of the statute of limitations.

“Ms. Commisso’s claims are provably false, which is why the Albany District Attorney dismissed the case two years ago after a thorough investigation," said Cuomo Attorney Rita Glavin. "Ms. Commisso’s transparent attempt at a cash grab will fail. We look forward to seeing her in court.”

In this image provided by CBS This Morning/Times Union, Brittany Commisso, left, discusses her sexual harassment allegations against former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, during an interview with CBS correspondent Jericka Duncan on CBS This Morning on Aug. 8, 2021, in New York. Credit: AP

Glavin has previously denied Commisso’s allegations against Cuomo, which were included in a 2021 investigative report by the state attorney general’s office that detailed alleged sexual misconduct by Cuomo. The then-governor resigned a week after the report, which concluded that Cuomo had sexually harassed multiple women working under him, was made public by Attorney General Letitia James.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“The continuous sexual harassment by defendant Cuomo included unwelcome sexual advances, sexualized comments about appearance and personal matters, relations, their dating, their sex life, and her marriage, assignment of humiliating and demeaning tasks, hugs, kisses, sexual touching of the buttocks, and forcible touching of the breast,” the summons read.

The suit seeks to recover compensatory and punitive damages for the “substantial personal injuries and economic loss plaintiff suffered.”

The summons alleged that Cuomo demoted Commisso from the position of executive assistant to the governor, removed her from the executive chamber front office, and assigned her to the “demeaning task of answering telephones in the Lieutenant Governor's office.”

Those actions resulted in the “loss of overtime, ostracism, given little or no work, demotion, and loss of career opportunities and advancement,” the summons said.