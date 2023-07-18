Andrew Cuomo has paid $6.7M to defend against sexual harassment claims, records show

ALBANY — Records released Monday show former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has paid more than $6.7 million so far to lawyers related to the sexual harassment cases that led to his resignation in 2021, although some of that will be reimbursed by the state under a court decision.

Payments to his lawyers include $1.57 million in the past six months, according to state Board of Elections filings released Monday.

Under a Manhattan court’s decision on Jan. 27, Cuomo is entitled to a “state-funded defense” against one of the lawsuits, which was made by a state trooper who had worked in his security detail. Cuomo’s attorneys had argued that the state must pay because her allegations involved a time when Cuomo “was acting within the scope of his employment or duties.” The other active suit was filed by former aide Charlotte Bennett.

Cuomo has denied that he sexually harassed anyone, and he hasn’t been charged with a crime.

This provision of state law has been tested before. The law protects elected officials from personal liability while they act in their official capacity. Most commonly, the measure provides for a state-funded defense in lawsuits brought by prisoners, private citizens, political adversaries and companies.

In 2014, the state paid $2.4 million to reimburse former Senate Majority Leader Joseph Bruno, a Rensselaer County Republican, for lawyers he used when he faced federal corruption charges. Bruno was acquitted.

The amount the state might reimburse Cuomo isn’t yet known.

Cuomo resigned in August 2021 amid allegations of sexual harassment by several women, most of whom worked for the state, and a threat of impeachment by the State Legislature.

Cuomo’s campaign fund now has $7.6 million and, under state law, it can be used to pay his attorneys. He hasn’t said if he plans to run for office again.

So far this year, Cuomo paid attorney Rita Glavin’s law firm $865,121 and the Sher Tremonte law firm $711,141 from his campaign fund, according to the semi-annual filings submitted to the state Board of Elections.

In all, Cuomo’s campaign spent $1.78 million in the past six months, including a $10,000 monthly payment to Bulldog Strategies, run by Cuomo’s former gubernatorial spokesman, Rich Azzopardi.

Azzopardi said the allegations “unfortunately created a legal liability for taxpayers … after two years of legal wins, dismissals and cases that were never sound enough to be brought in the first place.”

Cuomo is receiving $50,748 annually in his state pension with health benefits.