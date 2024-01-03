Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine names chief deputy, more top positions

Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine announced a slew of administration appointments Wednesday, including Kevin Molloy, who will serve as chief deputy county executive.

Molloy, most recently Romaine’s chief of staff while he was Brookhaven Town supervisor, has worked under various Suffolk Republican officials over nearly three decades and serves as secretary of the Brookhaven Town Republican Committee. Romaine’s communication director, Mike Martino, whose appointment was also announced Wednesday, did not immediately provide a salary for Molloy or the other appointees.

Romaine, a Republican, was sworn in as Suffolk’s ninth county executive Monday, succeeding former Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone, a Democrat. The Suffolk County Legislature, where Republicans hold a 12-6 majority, must confirm Romaine’s picks for department commissioners, but not deputy county executives.

Romaine also announced Christina Capobianco, most recently deputy county commissioner for health services, will serve as deputy county executive for finance. Sylvia Diaz, most recently the executive director of the Suffolk County Community College Foundation, has been named deputy county executive for health, human services and education. Jennifer Jeungst, an assistant town attorney in the Town of Smithtown, will be deputy county executive overseeing sewers. Former county public works commissioner Charles Bartha, who retired in 2006, will again be appointed commissioner of that department. Chief engineer Michael Monaghan will be promoted to deputy Department of Public Works commissioner.

Romaine, during his inaugural speech Monday, said he has selected a new commissioner for the Department of Information Technology but has not publicly named that person. He also said Monday that Suffolk County Police Chief of Department Robert Waring will serve as interim police commissioner while Romaine searches for a permanent replacement for Rodney K. Harrison, who left in December.

Romaine has not yet appointed a deputy county executive for public safety. He said interviews are ongoing.

Romaine will keep some appointees who served under Bellone’s administration, including economic planning and development commissioner Sarah Lansdale, parks commissioner Jason Smagin and deputy DPW commissioner Darnell Tyson.

Last month, political appointees in the Bellone administration were asked to resign effective Jan. 1 at the request of Romaine's transition team, although he said he will not accept all resignations. Romaine has not said how many people will be departing county service.

Asking appointees to resign has been standard practice in the various political regime changes over the years in Nassau and Suffolk counties. Romaine has said those who wish to continue in his administration could apply for positions.