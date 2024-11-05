Long Islanders head to the polls on Election Day; no significant problems reported

This story was reported and written by Matthew Chayes , Michael Gormley , Maureen Mullarkey and Joseph Ostapiuk .

Long Islanders are casting ballots by the thousands Tuesday and officials have reported no early problems as the nation decides the historic race for U.S. president.

Long Islanders are also choosing a U.S. senator, House members, state legislators, local judges and some town board positions, as well as helping to decide a statewide proposition that would protect abortion rights.

Polls opened at 6 a.m. and will remain open until 9 p.m. Election officials said a big turnout is expected following record early voting since Oct. 26 and a weather forecast that calls for an usually warm and sunny day.

In Nassau County, there were about 49,000 voters — 18,345 Republicans, 17,920 Democrats and 11,683 blank, or no party listed — in the first two hours, according to a Nassau elections commissioner, James Scheuerman.

He said there were lines at some polling sites, but no problems beyond what is typical every election.

There are 1,009,105 registered voters in Nassau.

Since 6 a.m. in Suffolk, there had been more than 110,000 votes cast, a Suffolk commissioner, Betty Manzella, said at 9:45 a.m. No party breakdown was available.

Voters make their decisions in Rockville Centre on Tuesday. Credit: Bruce Cotler

She said more than 289,000 early votes were cast. There are 1,086,373 registered voters in the county.

A line of about 20 voters stretched out the front doors of Lawrence High School in Cedarhurst as polls opened at 6 a.m. The line moved quickly and the process inside was smooth, voters said.

David Campbell, 57, of Cedarhurst, said he didn’t want to "get stuck waiting in line" and decided to cast his vote ahead of the morning rush hour.

Lynette Bobb, 58, from Cedarhurst, said she works as a nurse and that health care was an important topic for the election. "People need health care, especially for the older people," said Bobb, who added that she felt Vice President Kamala Harris is the better candidate on the issue.

The morning line at South Middle School in Brentwood on Tuesday. Credit: Rick Kopstein

The "survival of the country" was the motivation for Avi Rhaar, 70, of Woodmere, to come to Lawrence High school at about 7 a.m. to cast his vote.

He said he used to vote for Democrats when he was younger but that he "can’t remember the last time I voted for a Democratic president."

Josh Klein, 32, of Woodmere, was among the first people to vote at the site Tuesday morning, He portrayed the current administration as "weak" on foreign policy and said he voted for Trump.

At least 25 people were lined up before 6 a.m. at Birchwood Intermediate School in South Huntington Tuesday morning, many donning jackets and coats, and holding thermoses to stand in low 50s temperatures as the sun began to rise.

Giovanna Ferraro, 35, of South Huntington, said she teared up as she cast her vote for Harris.

Not only was it her first time voting, but she is five months pregnant with a baby girl and is an advocate of women’s rights.

"This election is very important," she said. "I’m voting for my daughter."

Teacher Lauren Mendelsohn, 43, and her husband, Brian Mendelsohn, 46, of Melville, were among the many professionals voting before the workday. She described her voting experience as "excellent and easy."

Alaina Kiesel, 29, of South Huntington, said she was surprised to have such a pleasant, smooth voting experience. Election Day can cause anxiety for many, so Kiesel had even written down good intentions for the day to "have a fun time."

Lines thinned out somewhat as the morning went on, but voters seemed passionate at polling places.

Noreen Whyne, 71, of Hempstead, said the political climate "is just going crazy."

"I don’t like that," Whyne said outside Barack Obama Elementary School. "I’m hoping that Kamala, the first woman of color, will do a good job as she promised."

Esther Raja, 48, of Hempstead, said she "wants a change" and doesn’t "like the way the country is running." She said she voted for former President Donald Trump.

"He really cares about this country and gets the job done," said Raja. "He knows how to tackle dictators around the world. He’s ... not a lawyer — they don’t know how to handle this country."

At the Blue Point Library, Jon Frabizio, 22, of Bayport, declined to say his vote, but said he's glad the election will be over soon.

"I just feel like there's been too much anxiety over it for everyone through social media," said Frabizio. "So I'm just like, 'I'm over it.' I just want to know [the outcome] at this point."

Brianna Buompastore, 33, of Blue Point, also declined to say which candidate she favored. Her husband voted earlier Tuesday so they could take turns caring for their son at home.

"Whoever wins, hopefully we continue to move in an upward pace," she said.

Willam Ferraro, 38, of Blue Point, brought his 4-year-old son, Jaxson, to the library as he cast his vote.

Ferraro, who said he was "just ready for all the ads to be over," said Tuesday’s experience was great for both of them, as Jaxson checked out some books and workers taught him how to vote.

The library held its own election, for children of Bluey versus Pete the Cat.

Jaxson voted for Bluey.

Voters can find their polling site through the state Board of Elections portal at voterlookup.elections.ny.gov.

The marquee race pits Democrat Harris, the current vice president, against Republican Trump to become the 47th president.

The close election means a final result for president nationally and some close congressional races on Long Island may not be determined until hours — or days — after the polls close.

Other big races include U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand’s effort to win a third term as she faces Republican Michael Sapraicone, a retired police detective.

Long Island’s four congressional races are expected to play a major role in control of the House of Representatives. Republicans now have a 220-212 majority with three vacancies.

The State Legislature, while expected to easily remain in Democratic control, faces a challenge by Republicans to continue to make inroads as in recent elections in the Senate and Assembly.

The statewide proposition on the back of most ballots also asks New Yorkers whether they want to protect abortion rights in the state constitution, which would provide more powerful protection than under current law. The proposition would also add more groups of people for protection under the constitution against discrimination because of issues including how they identify their gender.

In Suffolk County, voters face a proposition that asks them to hike sales taxes by an eighth of a percentage point for the construction of new sewers and septic systems.

Election officials urge any voter who sees intimidation or obstacles to voting to contact the state Attorney General’s Election Protection Hotline at 866-390-2992 or by visiting electionhotline.ag.ny.gov.