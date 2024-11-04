When do the polls open on Election Day?

Polls will be open across Long Island from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Election Day Tuesday as voters head to the polls to cast their ballots in federal, state and local races. At the top of the ticket, voters will select the 47th president, as well as candidates for Congress, the state Senate and Assembly, judgeships and some town offices. But election officials — having managed nine days of early voting since Oct. 26 — are warning Long Islanders to be patient as great interest in this year's election can result in heavy wait times. Here’s what to know to vote on Election Day. Go to Newsday's Voters Guide While voters can use any site in the county where they're registered to vote during the nine days of early voting, they must visit their assigned polling site to vote on Election Day. New York does not require voters to present identification at the polls. Find your voting site by visiting voterlookup.elections.ny.gov. Nassau County voters with questions also can visit their Board of Elections office at 240 Old Country Rd. in Mineola or call 516-571-8683. Voters in Suffolk can visit their Board of Elections office at 700 Yaphank Ave. in Yaphank or call 631-852-4500. Callers have reported difficulty in reaching a live person at the Suffolk BOE. Election officials said they are increasing their capacity to take calls. Those who cannot get through are encouraged to email boeinfo@suffolkcountyny.gov with questions. You might. Turnout is typically higher in presidential election years and voters across Long Island have endured lines throughout the early voting process. Long Island has had record turnout for early voting, although it is not known how that will impact Election Day crowds. Long Island had far fewer early voting sites in 2020, the last presidential election year, and was in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, so it doesn’t make for a good comparison, officials said. “This is really unknown territory," Suffolk County Republican Elections Commissioner Betty Manzella said. “We don't know yet. We will find out on Tuesday.” Mail-in ballots must be postmarked by Tuesday and arrive at your Board of Elections by Nov. 12. Officials urge voters to stay calm and civil. “We ask voters to ‘pack their patience,’ ” state Board of Elections spokeswoman Kathleen McGrath said in an email. “If there is a line at their poll site — a line means others (their neighbors, friends, family, etc.) are taking part in this important task of voting.” Suffolk County Democratic Elections Commissioner John Alberts said poll workers have had a table dedicated to those who need to submit an affidavit ballot, a process that can lengthen wait times because they take longer to process. Alberts asked all voters to state their names loudly and clearly when asked to do so by poll workers. Nassau County Democratic Elections Commissioner James Scheuerman said once voters check in, they typically receive their ballot within 30 seconds. Knowing your election district in advance may also speed up the process by allowing voters to go straight to the check-in point for their district, Scheuerman said. Scheuerman noted poll workers will be directing traffic in parking lots and making sure those with disabilities are moved to the front of the line. Manzella recommended voters educate themselves on ballot propositions before they get to the voting booth. They can even do so while waiting in line. Leave clothing and paraphernalia bearing the names of political candidates, political parties or ballot measures at home. Doing so could be considered electioneering, which is banned within 100 feet of a polling site. Scheuerman, who noted poll workers receive de-escalation and conflict resolution training, said those who wear such clothing could be asked to remove it. You have a right to vote if you get in line before polls close. Voter intimidation can include “the threat of — or use of — force, violence, obstruction or interference,” according to the state Board of Elections website. You can report intimidation via the New York State Attorney General’s Election Protection Hotline at 866-390-2992 or by visiting electionhotline.ag.ny.gov. With Candice Ferrette

Polls will be open across Long Island from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Election Day Tuesday as voters head to the polls to cast their ballots in federal, state and local races.

At the top of the ticket, voters will select the 47th president, as well as candidates for Congress, the state Senate and Assembly, judgeships and some town offices.

But election officials — having managed nine days of early voting since Oct. 26 — are warning Long Islanders to be patient as great interest in this year's election can result in heavy wait times.

Here’s what to know to vote on Election Day.

Newsday's Voters Guide

Where can I vote on Election Day?

While voters can use any site in the county where they're registered to vote during the nine days of early voting, they must visit their assigned polling site to vote on Election Day.

New York does not require voters to present identification at the polls.

Find your voting site by visiting voterlookup.elections.ny.gov. Nassau County voters with questions also can visit their Board of Elections office at 240 Old Country Rd. in Mineola or call 516-571-8683. Voters in Suffolk can visit their Board of Elections office at 700 Yaphank Ave. in Yaphank or call 631-852-4500.

Callers have reported difficulty in reaching a live person at the Suffolk BOE. Election officials said they are increasing their capacity to take calls. Those who cannot get through are encouraged to email boeinfo@suffolkcountyny.gov with questions.

Will I wait in line?

You might. Turnout is typically higher in presidential election years and voters across Long Island have endured lines throughout the early voting process.

Long Island has had record turnout for early voting, although it is not known how that will impact Election Day crowds. Long Island had far fewer early voting sites in 2020, the last presidential election year, and was in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, so it doesn’t make for a good comparison, officials said.

“This is really unknown territory," Suffolk County Republican Elections Commissioner Betty Manzella said. “We don't know yet. We will find out on Tuesday.”

What about mail-in ballots?

Mail-in ballots must be postmarked by Tuesday and arrive at your Board of Elections by Nov. 12.

How can the process be easier?

Officials urge voters to stay calm and civil.

“We ask voters to ‘pack their patience,’ ” state Board of Elections spokeswoman Kathleen McGrath said in an email. “If there is a line at their poll site — a line means others (their neighbors, friends, family, etc.) are taking part in this important task of voting.”

Suffolk County Democratic Elections Commissioner John Alberts said poll workers have had a table dedicated to those who need to submit an affidavit ballot, a process that can lengthen wait times because they take longer to process. Alberts asked all voters to state their names loudly and clearly when asked to do so by poll workers.

Nassau County Democratic Elections Commissioner James Scheuerman said once voters check in, they typically receive their ballot within 30 seconds. Knowing your election district in advance may also speed up the process by allowing voters to go straight to the check-in point for their district, Scheuerman said.

Scheuerman noted poll workers will be directing traffic in parking lots and making sure those with disabilities are moved to the front of the line.

Manzella recommended voters educate themselves on ballot propositions before they get to the voting booth. They can even do so while waiting in line.

Leave clothing and paraphernalia bearing the names of political candidates, political parties or ballot measures at home. Doing so could be considered electioneering, which is banned within 100 feet of a polling site. Scheuerman, who noted poll workers receive de-escalation and conflict resolution training, said those who wear such clothing could be asked to remove it.

What happens if I’m still in line at 9 p.m. when polls close?

You have a right to vote if you get in line before polls close.

What if I feel intimidated during my voting experience?

Voter intimidation can include “the threat of — or use of — force, violence, obstruction or interference,” according to the state Board of Elections website.

You can report intimidation via the New York State Attorney General’s Election Protection Hotline at 866-390-2992 or by visiting electionhotline.ag.ny.gov.

With Candice Ferrette