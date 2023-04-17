George Santos announces reelection bid

WASHINGTON — Rep. George Santos, the embattled congressman facing multiple congressional and criminal investigations as well as rejection by Long Island Republicans, declared on Monday he will run for re-election.

Santos, who represents New York’s Third Congressional District in Nassau and Queens counties, said he has “proven himself to be a diligent and outspoken critic of the Washington Establishment” and “a dependable conservative vote in Congress.”

Santos announced his intention to run again in a post featuring a U.S. flag emoji on Twitter: “I am proudly announcing my bid for re-election for #NY03. This is about TAKING BACK our country and restoring greatness back to New York.”

Santos faces a steep climb in his bid to win another term. Long Island Republicans and 78% of the residents of his district in a Newsday/Siena College poll have called for him to resign.

Santos signaled he might run again when he filed papers with the Federal Election Commission in March establishing a campaign finance committee for the 2024 election. But he reported Saturday he had raised just $5,333 in the first quarter of this year.

“It’s time for George Santos to go!” Nassau Republican Chairman Joseph Cairo said in a statement reacting to the announcement. In January, Cairo held a news conference with most Nassau Republican leaders condemning Santos and demanding his resignation.

“We will not nominate George Santos for re-election to Congress or for any other office. The serial liar has disgraced the House of Representatives and has deceived the public,” Cairo said Monday.

Rep. Anthony D’Esposito (R-Island Park) in a statement attacked Santos's “selfish commitment to furthering his own self-interest at the expense of his constituents,” and said he would “enthusiastically support an alternative Republican primary candidate.”

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), with a thin five-vote majority in the House, has protected Santos, saying he would await the results of the House Ethics Committee’s investigation into Santos before taking any action on his self-admitted fabrications and questions about his campaign fundraising.

McCarthy assigned Santos to two committees, but Santos stepped down from both, limiting his effectiveness as a member of the House. With Santos' announcement, McCarthy faces the question of whether he and the House Republican campaign committee will support Santos or another candidate.

McCarthy did not respond immediately to requests to his press aides for comment on Monday.

Democrats condemned Santos' announcement.

“George Santos is 16 days late. April Fools' Day was on the first of this month, and that would have been a more appropriate date to announce his re-election campaign,” Nassau County Democratic Chairman Jay Jacobs in a statement.

Among Democrats being mentioned for the seat are the district's former congressman, Tom Suozzi of Glen Cove; Robert Zimmerman of Great Neck, who lost to Santos, and Josh Lafazan, a Democratic Nassau County legislator who has filed to run again after losing the primary last year.

Kellen Curry, a military veteran and business executive, has announced a Republican primary challenge against Santos.