Long Island elections: See who's running for town supervisor, other races
This story was reported by Denise M. Bonilla, Vera Chinese, Scott Eidler, Brinley Hineman, Brianne Ledda, Carl MacGowan, Deborah S. Morris, Ted Phillips, Jean-Paul Salamanca, Nicholas Spangler, Joe Werkmeister and Darwin Yanes. It was written by MacGowan.
Town supervisor races have been set in Brookhaven, North Hempstead, Southampton and East Hampton as party leaders named candidates for November elections.
Several longtime town leaders will not be on the ballot, including Yvette Aguiar of Riverhead, Jay Schneiderman of Southampton, Scott Russell of Southold and Peter Van Scoyoc of East Hampton, all of whom are retiring or term-limited. Republican Brookhaven Supervisor Edward P. Romaine is running for Suffolk County executive.
Some familiar faces are seeking new — or old — positions, including Suffolk County Legis. Al Krupski (D-Cutchogue), running for Southold supervisor, and former North Hempstead Supervisor Jon Kaiman, a Democrat seeking to reclaim his former post and unseat incumbent Jennifer DeSena, a registered Democrat running with Republican endorsement.
Republican supervisors Angie M. Carpenter of Islip, Donald X. Clavin Jr. of Hempstead and Joseph Saladino of Oyster Bay are running for reelection, party officials said.
In other supervisor races:
- Brookhaven: Democratic Port Jefferson Mayor Margot J. Garant faces Republican Town Councilman Dan Panico.
- East Hampton: Republican political newcomer Gretta Leon faces Democratic Councilwoman Kathee Burke-Gonzalez.
- Southampton: Republican Councilwoman Cyndi McNamara opposes Democratic Westhampton Beach Mayor Maria Moore.
- Shelter Island: Supervisor Gerard F. Siller faces a challenge from Arnott G. Gooding in a June 27 Democratic primary. Republican Councilwoman Amber Brach-Williams will challenge the Democratic nominee.
- Riverhead: Democrats named Angela DeVito, who ran an unsuccessful 2013 campaign to unseat then-Supervisor Sean Walter, to run again for the post. Republicans named Councilman Tim Hubbard to run for the post. He was also deputy supervisor from 2018 to 2019.
Here is a list of candidates who have announced campaigns or have been nominated by their parties.
Babylon
Democrats
Town Council: DuWayne Gregory (incumbent) and Terence McSweeney (incumbent)
Republicans
Town Council: Kevin Sabella Sr. and Jarod Morris
Democrats and Republicans are cross-endorsing incumbent Receiver of Taxes Jennifer Montiglio.
Brookhaven
Democrats
Supervisor: Margot J. Garant
Council District 1: Jonathan Kornreich (incumbent)
Council District 2: Carol E. Russell
Council District 3: Alyson E. Bass
Council District 4: Cameron J. Trent
Council District 5: Francis J. Salazar
Council District 6: Kerry Spooner
Superintendent of Highways: Michael D. Kaplan
Receiver of Taxes: Tricia Chiaramonte
Republicans
Supervisor: Dan Panico
Council District 1: Gary Bodenburg
Council District 2: Jane Bonner (incumbent)
Council District 3: Neil Manzella (Councilman-elect)
Council District 4: Michael Loguercio (incumbent)
Council District 5: Neil Foley (incumbent)
Council District 6: Karen Dunne
Superintendent of Highways: Dan Losquadro (incumbent)
Receiver of Taxes: Louis J. Marcoccia (incumbent)
East Hampton
Democrats
Supervisor: Kathee Burke-Gonzalez
Town Council: Thomas Flight and David Lys (incumbent)
Superintendent of Highways: Stephen Lynch (incumbent)
Republicans
Supervisor: Gretta Leon
Town Council: Scott Smith and Michael Wootton
Town Assessors: Jeanne Nielsen (incumbent) and Jill Massa (incumbent)
Superintendent of Highways: No candidate
Republicans and Democrats are cross-endorsing Nielsen and Massa for town assessors.
Hempstead
Democrats
Supervisor: Olena Nicks
Town Clerk: Susan E. Cools
Council District 2: Lawrence E. Nedelka
Council District 3: Ingrid G. Izaguirre
Council District 4: Darien D. Ward
Council District 5: Jasmine Pena
Receiver of Taxes: Michael F. Reid
Republicans
Supervisor: Donald X. Clavin (incumbent)
Town Clerk: Kate Murray (incumbent)
Council District 2: Thomas E. Muscarella (incumbent)
Council District 3: Melissa L. Miller (incumbent)
Council District 4: Laura A. Ryder (incumbent)
Council District 5: Christopher J. Carini (incumbent)
Receiver of Taxes: Jeanine Driscoll (incumbent)
Huntington
Democrats
Town Council: Jennifer Hebert and Don McKay
Town Clerk: Linda Davis Valdez
Receiver of Taxes: Jillian Guthman (incumbent)
Republicans
Town Council: Brooke Lupinacci and Theresa Mari
Town Clerk: Andrew Raia (incumbent)
Receiver of Taxes: Pamela Velastegui
Islip
Democrats
Supervisor: Ken Colón
Council District 3: Christine Pellegrino
Council District 4: Thomas E. Murray III
Receiver of Taxes: Laura M. Falbo
Clerk: Sarah H. Smith
Republicans
Supervisor: Angie Carpenter (incumbent)
Council District 3: Michael J. McElwee Jr.
Council District 4: John M. Lorenzo (incumbent)
Receiver of Taxes: Andy Wittman (incumbent)
Clerk: Linda D. Vavricka
North Hempstead
Democrats
Supervisor: Jon Kaiman
Council District 2: Peter J. Zuckerman (incumbent)
Council District 4: Christine Liu
Council District 6: Mariann Dalimonte (incumbent)
Receiver of Taxes: Veronica Lurvey
Republicans
Supervisor: Jennifer DeSena (incumbent)
Council District 2: Edward W. Scott III
Council District 4: James W. Gounaris
Council District 6: David C. Franklin
Receiver of Taxes: Joseph R. Scalero
Oyster Bay
Democrats
Supervisor: Jared S. Behr
Town Council: Ravin R. Chetram, Danielle M. Medeiros, Sydney K. Martin
Town Clerk: Susan G. Mintz
Receiver of Taxes: Peter Weiss
Republicans
Supervisor: Joseph Saladino (incumbent)
Town Council: Steve Labriola (incumbent), Laura Maier (incumbent) and Vicki Walsh (incumbent)
Town Clerk: Richard LaMarca (incumbent)
Receiver of Taxes: Jeff Pravato (incumbent)
Riverhead
Democrats
Supervisor: Angela DeVito
Town Council: Rene Suprina and Andrew Leven
Town Clerk: Josephine Makowski
Town Assessors: No candidates
Tax Receiver: No candidates
Republicans
Town Council: Joann Waski and Denise Merrifield
Town Assessors: Dana Brown and Meredith Lipinsky
Tax Receiver: Lauri Zaneski
Town Clerk: James Wooten
Shelter Island
Democrats
Supervisor: Gerard F. Siller vs. Arnott G. Gooding in Democratic primary
Town Council: Albert K. Dickson and Robert V. Waife
Town Clerk: No candidate
Republicans
Supervisor: Amber Brach-Williams
Town Council: Tom Cronin and Art Williams
Town Clerk: Amber Wilson (incumbent)
Republicans and Democrats are cross-endorsing two incumbents: Superintendent of Highways Kenneth L. Lewis Jr. and Receiver of Taxes Annmarie Seddio
Smithtown
Democrats
Town Council: Maria Scheuring and Sarah Tully
Town Clerk: William Holst
Receiver of Taxes: Amy Fortunato
Republicans
Town Council: Thomas Lohmann (incumbent) and Lisa Inzerillo (incumbent)
Town Clerk: Thomas D. McCarthy
Receiver of Taxes: Deanna Varricchio (incumbent)
Southampton
Democrats
Supervisor: Maria Moore
Town Council: Michael Anthony Iasilli and Bill Pell
Receiver of Taxes: Ron Klausner
Republicans
Supervisor: Cyndi McNamara
Town Council: William Parash and Rich Martel (incumbent)
Receiver of Taxes: Theresa A. Kiernan (incumbent)
Southold
Democrats
Supervisor: Al Krupski
Town Council: Anne Smith and Gwynn Schroeder
Town Assessor: William Flinter
Receiver of Taxes: No candidate
Republicans
Supervisor: Donald Grim
Town Council: Jill Doherty (incumbent) and Stephen Kiely
Town Assessor: Michael Goscinski
Receiver of Taxes: Kelly Fogarty (incumbent)