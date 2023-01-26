Long IslandPoliticsLong Island Elections | Nassau & Suffolk

Special election in late Feb. for Nassau's 19th legislative seat

A special election is set for Feb. 28 to choose...

A special election is set for Feb. 28 to choose the next Nassau County legislator to represent the 19th district. Credit: Howard Schnapp

By Candice Ferrettecandice.ferrette@newsday.comcandiceferrette

The special election to fill the seat on the Nassau County Legislature vacated by Steven Rhoads is set for Feb. 28, county Board of Elections officials said Thursday. 

Rhoads, a Republican from Wantagh, who was sworn into the State Senate earlier this month, had represented the county's 19th legislative district.

The district runs along Nassau's South Shore and includes Bellmore, southeast Freeport, south Merrick, Seaford and Wantagh.

Rhoads defeated former Sen. John Brooks (D-Seaford) by about 28,000 votes on Nov. 8 as part of big Republican wins that flipped Democratic seats in state and federal elections across Nassau. 

In a special election, the leaders of each political committee will nominate one candidate. There will be no primary elections. 

Each party has until Feb. 6 to file documents on behalf of their candidate with the Board of Elections.

State and Nassau County Democratic Chairman Jay Jacobs declined to comment, saying it was too soon to announce his party's selection. 

Mike Deery, spokesman for the Nassau County Republican Committee, said he would not be able to provide candidate information. 

Republicans hold a 12-7 majority on the legislature.

Since January 2022, Republicans have also held key countywide offices: county executive, district attorney and comptroller.

Candice Ferrette

Candice Ferrette covers Nassau County government and politics on Long Island. She has been a reporter at Newsday since 2011.

Didn't find what you were looking for?