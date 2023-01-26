Special election in late Feb. for Nassau's 19th legislative seat

The special election to fill the seat on the Nassau County Legislature vacated by Steven Rhoads is set for Feb. 28, county Board of Elections officials said Thursday.

Rhoads, a Republican from Wantagh, who was sworn into the State Senate earlier this month, had represented the county's 19th legislative district.

The district runs along Nassau's South Shore and includes Bellmore, southeast Freeport, south Merrick, Seaford and Wantagh.

Rhoads defeated former Sen. John Brooks (D-Seaford) by about 28,000 votes on Nov. 8 as part of big Republican wins that flipped Democratic seats in state and federal elections across Nassau.

In a special election, the leaders of each political committee will nominate one candidate. There will be no primary elections.

Each party has until Feb. 6 to file documents on behalf of their candidate with the Board of Elections.

State and Nassau County Democratic Chairman Jay Jacobs declined to comment, saying it was too soon to announce his party's selection.

Mike Deery, spokesman for the Nassau County Republican Committee, said he would not be able to provide candidate information.

Republicans hold a 12-7 majority on the legislature.

Since January 2022, Republicans have also held key countywide offices: county executive, district attorney and comptroller.