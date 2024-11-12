Map: How Long Island voted for president in Harris-Trump race 

Donald Trump flipped numerous Democratic strongholds on Long Island on his way to taking a decisive majority of local voters for the first time in his three presidential campaigns, according to a Newsday analysis of unofficial results.

More than 53% of voters in Nassau and Suffolk cast their ballots for Trump. He won Suffolk for the third consecutive election and captured Nassau for the first time, becoming the first Republican to win there since 1988.

His raw vote total in the two counties — both of which he carried comfortably — has increased each time he has run: from 642,5959 in 2016 to 707,969 in 2020 and now more than 762,000 this year, records show.

Search the map to see how each area of the Island voted in the presidential election, according to unofficial results.

How Long Island voted for president

Scan the map or use the search tool to look up the unofficial results of the 2024 presidential race for each of the Island's election districts.

Some districts are colored gray because there was a tie or zero votes were reported for those precincts. The latter is likely due to the votes being assigned to other precincts which is not an uncommon practice for smaller precincts.