Michigan Sen. Gary Peters will not run for reelection, opening a key Senate seat

Ranking Member Gary Peters, D-Mich., speaks at the Senate Homeland...

Ranking Member Gary Peters, D-Mich., speaks at the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee confirmation hearing for South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, President-elect Donald Trump's nominee to be Secretary of Homeland Security, at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan. 17, 2025. Credit: AP/Susan Walsh

By The Associated Press

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Sen. Gary Peters says he won’t be seeking a third term in 2026.

The surprise decision Tuesday again complicates for Democrats in Michigan, who will be forced to defend an open seat in the battleground state for the second straight election cycle. Peters led the Democrats’ Senate campaign efforts from 2021 to 2025 and helped the party hold control of the chamber in 2022 before Republicans flipped it last year.

Among the top names expected to circulate to replace Peters is former U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who moved to Michigan in recent years. The race is expected to be among the most competitive in the country with control of the chamber again up from grabs in 2026.

The Detroit News first reported Peters' decision.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
LI property managers accused of collusion ... Latest on Trump ... State rebate checks Credit: Newsday

Man accused of trying to lure girl ... New license plate readers in Jericho ... State rebate checks ... LI Works: Chocolatier

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

