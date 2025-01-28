Michigan Sen. Gary Peters will not run for reelection, opening a key Senate seat

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Sen. Gary Peters says he won’t be seeking a third term in 2026.

The surprise decision Tuesday again complicates for Democrats in Michigan, who will be forced to defend an open seat in the battleground state for the second straight election cycle. Peters led the Democrats’ Senate campaign efforts from 2021 to 2025 and helped the party hold control of the chamber in 2022 before Republicans flipped it last year.

Among the top names expected to circulate to replace Peters is former U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who moved to Michigan in recent years. The race is expected to be among the most competitive in the country with control of the chamber again up from grabs in 2026.

The Detroit News first reported Peters' decision.