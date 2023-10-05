Rep. George Santos' ex-treasurer, Nancy Marks, expected to plead guilty to felony in connection with lawmaker's campaign work, court papers show

Nancy Marks, the former campaign treasurer for Rep. George Santos and a behind-the-scenes fixture in local Republican politics for more than a decade, has been charged with a felony and will plead guilty in federal court Thursday in connection with her work on the embattled congressman’s campaign, court records show.

The Shirley resident is expected to enter her plea this afternoon before U.S. District Court Judge Joanna Seybert at the federal courthouse in Central Islip, said John Marzulli, public information officer for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of New York. He would not elaborate on the charge.

Marks, 58, resigned as Santos’ campaign treasurer in January. The congressman blamed her for mounting questions about his fundraising and spending before his federal indictment in May.

Reached by phone on Thursday morning, Santos told Newsday he had “no comment” on Marks’ pending appearance before the court or her plea.

Santos (R-Nassau/Queens), 35, has pleaded not guilty to charges alleging he orchestrated a series of schemes while running for Congress, including ripping off political donors and lying on his congressional financial disclosure forms. He is due back in court later this month on charges of wire fraud, money laundering, theft of public funds, and making materially false statements to the House of Representatives as part of schemes federal prosecutors said began in 2020.

Samuel Miele, 27, a former fundraiser for the Santos campaign, was also indicted in August on charges of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft. Miele is accused of impersonating a high-level congressional staffer in soliciting donations for Santos. He has pleaded not guilty and is due to appear before Seybert on Oct. 11.

Marks was hired to work as campaign treasurer for Santos beginning with his first campaign for Congress in 2020. A company registered to her was also among the entities to create a political consulting company called Red Strategies USA, along with Santos.

Marks has served on more than 150 Republican campaigns for 30 years, establishing herself over the past decade as a go-to campaign treasurer in Suffolk County and beyond.

Her firm, Campaigns Unlimited, which has the same Flintlock Drive address as her home, collected $1.29 million for work on Republican campaigns from 2008 to 2022 from state and local campaigns and $1 million from congressional campaigns since 2009, Newsday reported in February. Last year, she was also the treasurer for GOP governor nominee Lee Zeldin, of Shirley, a longtime client.

Marks began her political career as an unpaid volunteer for then-Suffolk County Clerk Edward Romaine’s failed congressional run in 1992. She later worked for the county under Romaine when he served as clerk.

Marks opened Campaigns Unlimited in 2008, state records show. By 2010, she began working on Zeldin’s State Senate campaign and attracting more clients.

Two Republicans who worked closely with Marks over the years described her to Newsday earlier this year as aggressive in seeking out businesses, expanding her services and client list to make more money, and being loyal to her candidates.

Campaign finance records show Marks would solicit donations from wealthy Republican supporters to campaign committees, some of which operated from her Shirley address. The money would support campaigns which often hired her as treasurer and used other companies she created for printing and fundraising, the records show.

By the close of the 2022 election cycle in November, Campaigns Unlimited worked for more than 40 candidates and political committees and took in $321,030.

Marks, who is also involved in civic causes in her hometown, was honored as recently as January for work for Colonial Youth and Family Services, a charity that seeks to promote physical, emotional and social wellness. She also served on the board of the Mastics-Moriches-Shirley Community Library.

With Michael Gormley and Laura Figueroa Hernandez