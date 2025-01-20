Inauguration party in Kings Park cheers the start of the second Trump term 

Spirits were high on Monday in Kings Park, where about a hundred people gathered at Shanahan’s Bar & Grill decked out in cowboy hats, Trump sweatshirts and American flag flare denim jeans to watch the inauguration. The crowd scarfed down sausages, waffles and beers while booing Democrats as they appeared on several large TV screens around the pub. One man strapped on a cutout of the newly-inaugurated president’s face. "Today is more exciting than the day I got married," said Stacey Brown of Smithtown. Cracking down on immigration is at the top of Brown’s list of hopes for Trump’s second stint in the White House. "I would rather take care of our veterans ... Why are we taking care of people who are here illegally?" Brown said. Brown’s brother Donny, who organized the event on Monday, was one of several people interviewed at Shanahan’s who said they believed Trump did not pursue politics for money or fame — both of which he already had, Brown said. "I really do believe that he cares about the average Joe ... It’s not about the wealthy people," he said. "It’s about the blue collar people," Donny Brown said. Donny Brown, who grew up in Smithtown and is a former marine and police officer, owns several restaurants in the area. He says he hopes Trump will help lower gas prices so people have more expendable income. "You make these investments [in restaurants], and then consumers don’t have money to spend," Donny Brown said. Pasquale De Franco, 48, was one of many at Shanahan's who booed New York Democrats like Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) as they appeared on TV during the ceremony. "When [Democrats] speak, they’re never trying to solve people’s problems. You can make talking points all you want ... It just looks fancy on TV, it doesn’t translate into real life," De Franco said. De Franco and his wife Jessica of Hauppauge said they were excited and "relieved" to see Trump take his oath. They hope he will crack down on illegal immigration and lower gas and food prices. "Prices have doubled. Everything’s tough now. It’s impossible," said De Franco, who grew up in Astoria, Queens. The crowd shushed one another as Trump took the stage, erupting into cheers as the newly-inaugurated president said, "I will, very simply, put America first." Brown’s niece Holly, 18, a freshman at SUNY Cortland, said she hopes Trump will make New York safer so she and her friends can go out into the city like they used to. Holly Brown said she was surprised to be enrolled in mandatory classes on gender studies and diversity, equity and inclusion, she said. "You could ask my professor, ‘How many genders are there?’ and she wouldn’t even tell you a number because to her, it’s a spectrum," Brown said. "But then today [Trump] is making a new policy that there’s two genders." Brown described the dissonance between her college and the White House as "difficult," keeping her views on gender to herself — even in her gender studies class. "I’m doing assignments and essays and I know in the back of my head that if I talk about my actual opinion, my professor has a different one and she’s gonna have that in her head when she’s grading me," Brown said. "I care more about my grades, and I know that whatever I write isn’t going to change her opinion."

