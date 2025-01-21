Trump Inauguration Day: Scenes from Long Island, NYC and Washington

This story was reported by John Asbury , Matthew Chayes , Keshia Clukey , Candice Ferrette , Nicholas Grasso , Bahar Ostadan and Nicholas Spangler . It was written by Ferrette.

President Donald Trump's return to the White House was celebrated by supporters in Washington, D.C., New York City and on Long Island as "the dawning of a new day," while protests sprouted up as his second term began on Monday. Revelers in red hats seeking shelter from the bitter cold gathered around televisions and cellphones in restaurants and coffee shops to watch the 47th president take the oath of office in a midday ceremony. The impact of the transfer of presidential powers to Trump from Democrat Joe Biden was felt around Capital One Arena and along Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, inside Trump Tower in Manhattan, where the president rode down the golden escalator to announce his first run for the White House, and in Nassau and Suffolk counties, with viewing parties including one at the America First Warehouse in Ronkonkoma. "A lot of us feel it’s a new day, we’ve been heard and our guy's back," said Patrick Reilly, 55, a telecom executive from Massapequa Park who now lives in Rochester. He watched the inauguration at the bar inside The Capital Grille in D.C., where New York’s GOP hosted a viewing party. Reilly said he hoped Trump would act fast on campaign promises on "the border, taxes, crime." Nearby, Joe Armao, 46, a lawyer from Howard Beach, Queens, described Monday's inauguration as "the dawning of a new day." With the weather bringing the inauguration festivities indoors — eliminating the traditional parade in front of the White House — many who had traveled to the nation's capital to participate in the historic event wound up in impromptu gatherings outside the arena or listening to Trump's inauguration speech over their cellphones along Pennsylvania Avenue. John DiCarlo, 67, of Ohio, had tickets to the Inauguration Day viewing party inside Capital One Arena, but the line was too long to get inside. "It is kind of nice being around everything and everybody anyway," he said. "We could have a little more unity in the country," DiCarlo said, adding he was looking for a message of "hope" and unity from the incoming president. "There’s too much hatred, there’s too much separation ... that’s a tall task, but who knows." In midtown Manhattan, the lobby at Trump Tower opened at 10 a.m. to a few curious onlookers and to the attendees of a private party. Nearly a decade ago, Trump, then a real estate and business mogul, descended by escalator to announce his bid in the 2016 election. The lobby was decorated on Monday with red, white and blue balloons. A party marked its festivities with gold balloons that read "USA 47." Hannah Pritchard, 35, and her daughter Vera, 11, visiting New York from Nashville, Tennessee, for the long weekend, wandered inside. "It’s a very special day to be here on a big day in history," Hannah Pritchard said. "We wanted to see what’s happening. It feels really cool and peaceful and calm." Hundreds of protesters rallied in Washington Square Park in Greenwich Village Monday afternoon, before marching. Kathleen Sullivan, 57, of Brooklyn, brought back her "RESIST" pin she had retired in 2020. She said she’s even more worried about Trump’s second term than she was for his first. "Trump has been given immunity from the Supreme Court. So, he's coming in with a lot more testosterone and a lot more power, so it's a scary time," Sullivan said. On Long Island, where Trump saw major support in central Suffolk and is the first Republican president to win Nassau in 30 years, watch parties had been planned for weeks. Trump supporters at the America First Warehouse in Ronkonkoma said they purchased tickets for the watch party back in November. Wearing red and blue from her cowboy hat down, Ginny Maurici stood in line and said: "He’s going to be the best president that America ever had." At the Hicksville LIRR station, Andrew Benson, 24, of Valley Stream, said Trump "has emboldened a lot of people, made people feel like it’s OK to be discriminatory." On his walk to the station on Monday afternoon, Benson, who is Black, said a woman honked at him from her car, waving her American flag out the window. "They don’t understand society beyond the suburbs," he said. "They don’t think about solutions beyond getting rid of people." Winnie Lee, 43, owner of Lee's Korean Kitchen in Port Washington, said she’s felt the squeeze of rising food costs but doesn’t believe a Trump presidency will make a difference. "I’m not against him, but I’m not sitting here thinking he’s going to turn everything around ... You see the world as it is right now ... You can't expect a miracle," she said. In Commack, at a Martin Luther King Jr. Day event, Long Island Cares chief executive Paule Pachter said he was "optimistic" Trump would help realize King’s dream. Trump, in his inauguration speech, thanked Black and Hispanic voters and noted the holiday honoring the civil rights leader. "Calling upon the nation to remember the teachings and remember the work of Martin Luther King is important," Pachter said. "It’s a challenge to the Congress; it’s a challenge to the president. Our hope is that we move forward in a unified way in which those who need benefit just as much as those that have."

