Gillibrand wins 3rd full term as U.S. senator; LaLota and Garbarino reelected in House

ALBANY — Democratic U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand won a third full term Tuesday, turning back the challenge by Republican Mike Sapraicone, while GOP Rep. Nick LaLota won in the 1st Congressional District, according to unofficial returns.

Also, Rep. Andrew Garbarino (R-Bayport) defeated Democrat Rob Lubin, 29, of Lindenhurst, according to unofficial returns. Two other Long Island congressional races were too close to call from early results.

Gillibrand is one of New York’s two U.S. senators, along with Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer, who wasn’t up for reelection this year.

Sapraicone, a former NYPD detective and security firm owner, waged his first congressional campaign.

Gillibrand had powerful advantages in the race with high name recognition, more funding and a liberal voting record along with sponsorship of bipartisan bills. Democrats also have a statewide voter enrollment of more than 2:1 over Republicans statewide.

The ballots voters cast Tuesday in the four congressional races on Long Island could help determine which party controls the House of Representatives. Republicans hold the House majority with an eight-seat advantage in the 435-member chamber.

4th District

Democratic challenger Laura Gillen held an early, narrow lead over first-term Rep. Anthony D’Esposito, a Republican, in the 4th Congressional District in Nassau County.

Gillen was a strong supporter of abortion rights while D’Esposito emphasized his law enforcement background.

Gillen is the former Hempstead Town supervisor and the congressional district is almost entirely in the town. She contends the federal government should get more involved with flood insurance programs and wants more funding for water quality improvements.

D'Esposito, of Island Park, has promised to secure the nation's southern border and end the flow of migrants, which he said includes criminals, into Long Island neighborhoods.

1st District

In the heated 1st Congressional District race, LaLota (R-Amityville) defeated Democrat John Avlon, a former CNN commentator.

The district covers stretches from the Twin Forks to parts of Huntington, and includes wealthy East End enclaves and blue collar hamlets in Brookhaven Town.

P residential "coattails" were expected to play a role in close races like this and LaLota supported Republican presidential nominee and former President Donald Trump. Democrats on Long Island and in Washington backed Avlon, saying he had a good chance to flip the seat from the GOP.

3rd District

In the 3rd Congressional District veteran Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-Glen Cove) was leading against Republican Michael LiPetri, of Farmingdale, a former Assembly member.

Suozzi reclaimed the seat he had left to run for governor. Since returning to Congress, he has made a top priority of repealing Trump’s 2017 law that limited the deductibility of state and local taxes — known as SALT — on federal income tax returns. That raised taxes for many Long Islanders.

LiPetri, who ran as a strong supporter of Trump, has worked as a lobbyist since leaving the Assembly. He served in the Assembly from 2019 to 2021, then ran unsuccessfully for Congress. LiPetri is managing director at Park Strategies, a lobbying firm founded by former U.S. Sen. Alfonse D’Amato, a Republican.

2nd District

In the district that includes the South Shore in Suffolk County, Garbarino will serve his third term. He is a former assemblyman and a lawyer. For Lubin, an entrepreneur in the pro sports marketing field, this was his first political campaign.

Both candidates said a top priority is repealing the $10,000 cap on state and local tax deductions, or SALT, which hits those with high incomes and high property values particularly hard.

Garbarino, whose constituents were hit hard by SALT, proposed repealing or revising the cap, but it didn't happen. Lubin criticized Garbarino for failing to gain support for his bills to repeal even among his own Republican leadership.

No state other than California is expected to have as big an impact on control of the House than New York, where Democrats have a better than 2:1 voter enrollment advantage over Republicans statewide. In addition to the four seats on Long Island, there are four other tight congressional races in the state.