Sens. Mattera, Palumbo win reelection in contested state races in Suffolk

Incumbent Republican senators won reelection in contested state races in Suffolk County on Tuesday while a pair of Assembly races were too close to call, according to unofficial returns.

In the 2nd District, Sen. Mario Mattera (R-St. James) defeated Democrat Craig Herskowitz of Northport, while Sen. Anthony Palumbo (R-New Suffolk) defeated Democrat Sarah Anker from Mount Sinai in the 1st District.

Assemb. Ed Flood (R-Port Jefferson) who was disbarred as an attorney this fall, was neck-and-neck with Democrat Rebecca Kassay in the 4th District.

In the 1st District Assembly race to replace Assemb. Fred Thiele (D-Sag Harbor), who is retiring after 29 years, Democrat Thomas Schiavoni, a retired teacher from Southampton, defeated Republican Stephen Kiely of Mattituck, according to unofficial returns. Kiely is the Shelter Island Town Attorney.

In the 11th District, Democrat Kwani O'Pharrow, of West Babylon, and Republican Joseph Cardinale, of Amityville, were locked in a tight race to win a seat that became open when Assemb. Kimberly Jean-Pierre announced last spring that she would not seek reelection after a decade serving in the post.

Democrats were looking to increase their majorities in the Senate and Assembly while Republicans hoped to slice into them. While Democratic control of both chambers was not expected to be threatened, Democrats hoped to expand supermajorities that were eroded in 2022 in a "red wave" by Republicans.

Palumbo, a two-term senator who previously served in the Assembly from 2013 until 2020 faced Anker, who previously served in the Suffolk County Legislature for nearly 13 years until term limits forced her exit. She currently works as assistant commissioner at the county board of elections.

The 1st Senate District, which includes the Twin Forks and northern Brookhaven Town, hasn't been represented by a Democrat since George L. Thompson in 1914. The district has 78,838 registered Democrats, 71,473 Republicans and 68,262 not enrolled in a party, according to the state Board of Elections.

Palumbo has said it is important to elect a Republican to counteract Democratic control of both chambers and the governor’s seat, while saying he would focus on state education aid and transportation funding.

In the 2nd District, Mattera has served two terms as a state senator. He was previously a longtime union leader in the Plumbers Local Union 200.

Herskowitz is an attorney who previously worked at the FBI and U.S. Department of Justice. He also served as assistant counsel to former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and was an administrative law judge in New York City.

In the 4th District, Democrats took aim at the first-term assemblyman, Flood. Democrats held the seat before Flood won in 2022, and they have a 2 to 1 enrollment advantage in the district.

Flood was disbarred because of actions he took while representing a client in his private law practice, the Second Appellate Division ruled. Flood contended that the case stemmed from a disgruntled client, and said "there was no admission of guilt in any way."

Kassay sought to win back the seat previously held for 30 years by Steve Englebright until he was defeated by Flood in 2022. Kassay, the deputy mayor of Port Jefferson Village, embraced Englebright, now a county legislator, at the Suffolk County Democrat watch party in Holtsville on Tuesday night.

“I think people in general want to see candidates and elected officials who have had experience outside of government,” said Kassay who is the co-owner of a bed-and-breakfast.

After midnight, Flood said his race remained “razor thin.”

“This is projected to be really tight,” Flood said. “The opposing party spent a ton of money doing it, but we’re optimistic, we’re right there.”

With Vera Chinese and Nicholas Grasso