GOP picks Mazi Melesa Pilip to run in special election to replace ousted George Santos, former Rep. Pete King confirms 

Nassau Republicans have tapped freshman Nassau County Legis. Mazi Melesa Pilip as their candidate to run in the Feb. 13 special election to replace ousted GOP Rep. George Santos, former Rep. Peter King confirmed.

Pilip, 44, of Great Neck, will face the Democrats’ special election pick, former Rep. Tom Suozzi, to fill the remainder of Santos’ term representing the 3rd Congressional District in Nassau and Queens.

“Mazi is the choice,” King told Newsday. “She's going to be a great candidate. She's really the American success story, the American dream.”

King, who was heavily involved in the candidate selection process, said there was a “clear consensus” among GOP leaders for Pilip.

A spokesman for Nassau GOP Chairman Joe Cairo could not be reached immediately for comment.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Pilip was elected on the Republican line in 2021 — her first bid for public office — to represent the Nassau County Legislature’s 10th District in North Hempstead, defeating an incumbent Democrat in an area that for decades had skewed Democratic. She was reelected last month.

State Board of Elections records show Pilip is a registered Democrat, but local GOP leaders have backed her in her two legislative campaigns.

Pilip was 12 when she and her family were ushered out of Ethiopia in 1991 as part of a covert Israeli military mission to rescue persecuted Ethiopian Jews and resettle them in Israel, she has said. She attended boarding school and college in Israel, she said, and also served in the Israeli Defense Forces, before coming to the United States in her 20s.

After working at a nonprofit organization that advocates for Ethiopian Jews, Pilip and her husband, an American physician who studied in Israel, settled in Great Neck, where they are raising seven children, according to published reports.

Before Cairo selected her to run for county legislature, she had gained notice as an active participant in Great Neck redevelopment efforts and at her local synagogue, according to published reports.