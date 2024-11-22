Report on Sands casino proposal at Nassau Coliseum outlines impacts on traffic, air quality and public health

A $6 billion proposal by Las Vegas Sands to build a casino resort on the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum site comes with significant impacts to water usage, traffic flow, public health and the local economy, according to a voluminous report made public Thursday.

The 28,000-page draft environmental impact statement, or DEIS, details the measures Sands intends to implement for the project on the 72-acre Uniondale property, including expanding the Meadowbrook Parkway and building a new underground well that would draw nearly 2 million gallons of water per day. The public document is divided into several volumes and available for comment until Jan. 6, with county legislators holding an in-person public hearing Dec. 9 in Mineola.

The project — which includes a 400,000-square-foot casino, two hotels, a convention center, retail and dining areas — requires a development lease from Nassau County, land-use approvals from the Town of Hempstead and a gaming license from New York State.

Here's what to know as Sands works through the approval process:

Water usage

Sands has promised to fully fund the design and construction of a new well that will draw water from the underground aquifer.

The project, if fully built, will use 750,000 gallons of water per day, about 600,000 more than what is currently used at the Coliseum property. The new well would draw nearly 2 million gallons per day, with the excess supply going to homes and businesses served by the Town of Hempstead Water Department's Uniondale Water District, according to the report.

"Sands has committed to funding this new well and appurtenances. However, if significant additional users are identified, cost-sharing may be employed," the report stated.

Traffic and air pollution

According to the report, engineers hired by Sands studied 180 intersections in the area around the Coliseum. Among the major traffic mitigation efforts are widening parts of the Meadowbrook Parkway and bus service from the closest Long Island Rail Road station to and from the casino resort.

"The cost of this service would be borne by Sands," the report said. Sands "would also provide direct bus connection from New York City and potential other locations via a coach shuttle."

The project is expected to increase ridership on the county's existing NICE local bus service, according to the report, but a majority of visitors are expected to drive to the development.

The company would pay for the creation of a fourth lane on the 90-year-old Meadowbrook from the Northern State Parkway to Zeckendorf Boulevard and from Old Country Road to the Northern State ramps. Sands also would widen the bridges at several points, including over Westbury Avenue, and replace the LIRR bridge over the Meadowbrook, the report said.

The planned development would rely mostly on electricity, other than using natural gas for restaurant kitchens, according to the report and Sands officials.

Public health, socioeconomic concerns

The report said it is "dedicated to promoting an entertainment experience free of social harm," a reference to concerns by local residents worried about problem gambling.

The company has committed to creating two new "Gambling Support and Wellness Centers" in Hempstead and Hicksville with the Family and Children’s Association at a cost of $200,000.

In addition to strictly enforcing state law prohibiting anyone under 21 years old on the casino floor, the report said Sands would create a training program for casino employees to recognize and report possible signs of gambling addiction.

The report noted Sands is spending $25 million to support community programs in Uniondale, East Meadow and Hempstead Village, in addition to $4 million annually when the full project is built.

The casino resort would generate $563 million in annual tax revenues, of which "$217 million would go to local schools; $54 million to the Town of Hempstead; $52 million to Nassau County; $27 million to Suffolk County; and $213 million to the MTA, respectively," according to the report.