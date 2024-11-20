Public hearing set for Dec. 9 on environmental impact on Sands casino project in Nassau

The Nassau County Legislature will hold a public hearing next month for residents to weigh in on the environmental impact on a proposal to develop Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale into a $6 billion casino and resort.

The hearing is scheduled for Dec. 9 at 5 p.m. at the Theodore Roosevelt Executive and Legislative Building on Franklin Avenue in Mineola. The legislature will also accept verbal and written comments from the public beginning Wednesday through Jan. 6, 2025 at 5 p.m.

Lawmakers voted unanimously to make the so-called draft environmental impact statement public Wednesday, a move mandated by the state’s review process known as SEQRA, which launches a public comment period that runs through the first week of January. This will allow Long Islanders to review any environmental effects from the proposal to the surrounding communities, which includes traffic.

Residents can submit comments in writing by sending an email to sandscomments@nassaucountyny.gov or by mailing a letter to the Nassau Clerk of the Legislature.

They can obtain hard copies of the draft environmental impact statement at the Nassau County clerk’s office, the town clerk’s office in Hempstead and at four local public libraries in Hempstead, Garden City, East Meadow and Uniondale. They'll also be available online.

Hofstra University — one of the casino’s loudest opponents — sued Nassau County last year after it issued a lease to Las Vegas Sands for the Coliseum property without conducting the proper public review process.

After a tumultuous legal battle, the legislature is now conducting the review, which must address two possible outcomes: Sands’ proposal for an integrated casino and resort, and ‘plan B’ if Nassau County is not granted a gaming license. Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman and Sands are vying for one of three highly-competitive downstate casino licenses expected to be issued by state officials late next year. Securing a lease with Sands would put Long Island ahead of a competing bid by billionaire Mets’ owner Steve Cohen at Citi Field.

Uniondale residents, advocates and attorneys for Hofstra in September warned that the proposed casino could impact local water supply, create traffic congestion and generate more waste. But supporters said a 24/7 mega casino would be an economic boon for surrounding neighborhoods and create thousands of jobs.

Once the public comment period closes Jan. 6, lawmakers will meet to make adjustments to the plan and issue a final environmental impact statement. The public will then have 10 days to share feedback on the final version of the plan.