Nassau County extends tax grievance deadline to April 1

The deadline to appeal property value assessments in Nassau County has been extended to April 1.

Officials released tax rolls last month, kicking off a yearlong process in which hundreds of thousands of residents try to lower their tax bills by contesting the county’s assessed values of their homes.

Nassau homeowners pay some of the highest taxes in the country. The median annual property tax bill as of 2021 was higher than $10,000.

The way Nassau calculates property values has been frozen for years, leaving homeowners frustrated with what critics call an outdated system that doesn’t reflect the current real estate market.

Residents who wish to file a grievance can use Newsday’s guide to do so themselves or hire someone who will take a cut of future tax savings. Homeowners who file a grievance should receive a letter from the county’s Assessment Review Commission in eight to 15 months.

Sign up for the Politics newsletter Get the latest political news stories, from local elections and legislation to reaction to national events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Nearly 70% of residents who filed a grievance in 2023 were successful and reduced their taxes on average by about 6.4%.

Residents can also apply for other exemptions to lower tax bills for veterans, senior citizens, volunteer firefighters and other groups.