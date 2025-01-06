Nassau lawmakers advance plan to add 20 new license plate readers in Jericho

Nassau County legislators on Monday advanced a plan to install 20 license plate reader cameras on several key roadways in Jericho, a move that would expand a tech network police say help them track suspected criminals in real time.

Lawmakers from the chamber’s Rules Committee passed the measure to install the readers unanimously. It now heads to the full legislature for a vote on Jan. 27.

If the resolution passes later this month, the readers will be installed at the following 10 intersections, according to legislators:

Robbins Lane at Ellen Place

Robbins Lane at Lydia Place

Robbins Lane at Freedom Drive

Robbins Lane at Birchwood Park Drive

North Service Road at Open Street

North Service Road at Placid Street

Birchwood Park Drive at Village Drive

Hazelwood Drive at Market Street

Jericho Turnpike at Merry Lane

Jericho Turnpike at Marian Lane

Under the plan, the new state-funded readers in Jericho will be attached to street poles between 10 and 15 feet high. Nassau County officials bought the cameras from Leonardo, an aerospace, defense and security company based in Italy with a manufacturing arm in North Carolina.

The so-called ELSAG cameras can read license plates at night and during challenging weather conditions, according to the company’s website. They collect date and time stamps, GPS coordinates, an image of the plate and vehicle make, type and color.

The use of license plate reader technology is not new to the Town of Oyster Bay. Local police departments across Nassau County installed nearly 70 license plate readers last fall, following a $1 million state grant to purchase fixed and portable cameras in 2020.

Old Westbury Mayor Marina Chimerine previously told Newsday the cameras are a valuable tool for public safety for areas that straddle the high-density Long Island Expressway.

"It makes it easier for police to find perpetrators, it is less expensive for the village and it frees up officers to do other things," Chimerine said.

Once a license plate is captured, police run it through several databases that help them get registration and criminal information associated with the car. Law enforcement officials are able to scan for stolen vehicles or license plate numbers connected to suspected criminals, helping them solve crimes ranging from homicides to minor thefts, officials have said. While police chiefs say the cameras help monitor crimes in progress, civil liberties groups have called them a "highly invasive" violation of privacy.

The Nassau County Police Department did not respond to an inquiry over how many cameras have been installed across the county. New York does not track the number of license plate reader cameras that exist across the state, officials previously told Newsday. Brookville Village Police Chief Kenneth Lack previously told Newsday the villages and Nassau and Suffolk counties have been using license plate reader technology for about two decades.

U.S. News & World report ranked Nassau the safest county in the nation last year. It spent an average of $1,148 per resident on health and emergency services — compared to the national average of $440 per resident, according to the report.