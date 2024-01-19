Dr. Anthony Boutin severs ties with Nassau University Medical Center

Dr. Anthony Boutin, who was ousted as president and chief executive of Nassau University Medical Center last week, has resigned his last remaining positions, severing his ties with the public hospital he had led since 2020.

The board that controls NUMC voted 12-0 Wednesday to accept Boutin's resignation, according to a copy of the resolution. The board authorized NuHealth, the public benefit corporation that operates NUMC, to pay Boutin for the balance of his unused sick and vacation time.

NuHealth officials on Thursday declined to disclose the terms of Boutin's settlement. Newsday has filed a request for the agreement under the state's Freedom of Information Law.

Asked for comment Thursday, Boutin and NuHealth chairman Matthew Bruderman issued a joint statement to Newsday: “After many years of service, Dr. Boutin has resigned and is leaving NuHealth for other opportunities. Dr. Boutin has assured NuHealth that he continues to be supportive of the Board and its mission of providing quality healthcare services to underserved communities in Nassau County.”

Boutin, who helped steer NUMC through the COVID-19 pandemic, was among the highest paid officials in state and local government, earning $845,446 in 2023, according to the state Comptroller's Office.

Beyond his duties as CEO, Boutin had multiple responsibilities as chief medical officer, emergency room director and as an emergency room physician.

Boutin's resignation concluded a tumultuous week for Nassau's public hospital system, which has struggled with persistent operating deficits over the past five years. NuHealth's budget deficit was $164 million in 2022.

Board members have not provided an explanation for Boutin's removal. The vote to oust him as CEO on Friday came after 90 minutes of discussion in executive session. Boutin sat next to board members as they voted to remove him in a conference room on the hospital's 19th floor. He left the room after the vote without commenting.

On Friday, Bruderman said the board wanted to move in a new direction and hire an administrator solely focused on CEO duties.

Bruderman also said Boutin's appointment had expired on Oct. 8.

The resolution approved Wednesday authorized NuHealth to “accept Dr. Anthony Boutin's resignation effective today from any and all [NuHealth] positions and enter into a separation and general release agreement which among other things resolve disputed accrual payouts and other monetary compensation.”

Ten board members voted to remove Boutin as CEO last week. Those trustees also voted to give Boutin 90 days' notice that his appointment as chief medical officer and emergency department director would not be renewed. Board member Dr. Giuseppe Caruso abstained from both votes.

The NuHealth board voted 11-0 to appoint Megan Ryan, NuHealth's general counsel, as interim president and CEO of NUMC, and to launch a search for Boutin's permanent successor.