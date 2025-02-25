Tentative Grid contract offer draws angry response from members, union says

More than 900 unionized National Grid gas and power plant workers reacted with "anger" over the company’s tentative offer for a new contract at a meeting on Saturday, according to a union official.

The company’s offer includes 3% wage increases in each of the next four years, a smaller hike than the union had requested. It also rejected the union request to switch medical benefits to a union-affiliated plan called FMCP, and falls short of union demands for updated retirement benefits.

"There was an angry response" to the new contract proposal presented to members who attended the meeting in Holbrook, said Pat Guidice, business manager for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 1049. The local represents the nearly 1,200 National Grid gas and power plant workers.

"Members felt disrespected," Guidice said. "Some were frightened" at the prospect of a looming strike.

The union has filed charges against National Grid with the National Labor Relations Board after the company issued notices to employees about when benefits would end if they went on strike. Guidice said the union hasn’t heard back from the NRLB.

Sign up for the Politics newsletter Get the latest political news stories, from local elections and legislation to reaction to national events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Votes are being cast by mail in coming weeks, and the existing contract is extended until March 28. Members can strike after that date.

Of the contract, Guidice said: "I can’t endorse it and I haven’t endorsed it."

Nevertheless, he said, "I asked members to vote for what is best for them. They have to live with the decision. I’ll follow the will of members."

National Grid, in a statement, said the tentative agreement "does not contain any concessions by the union" but "provides fair and equitable increases in compensation … shift premiums and variable pay, expanded job security protection, retirement benefit enhancements, and a more cost-effective health care plan …"

"We respect the ratification process, and do believe this to be a fair agreement for our employees and our customers," the company said.

Guidice said the IBEW is asking for wages above the 3% offer, but wouldn’t specify an amount. "We need an increase that keeps pace with inflation," he said. The union in 2023 negotiated a separate agreement with PSEG Long Island/LIPA that included 4% annual wage increases and "good pension improvements," Guidice said.

The union has proposed switching the company’s outside medical plan to one administered by IBEW called Family Medical Care Plan, which is underwritten by Blue Cross/Blue Shield. Lower costs for both employees and National Grid would save the company more than $12.9 million in costs over the 4-year contract period, Guidice said, but the company rejected the notion in its final contract offer and is seeking to shift to a new plan by Aetna.

Under the National Grid plan, a worker’s contribution for a family plan would start at $117 each week, and increase to $153 a week by the fourth year of the plan, according to a schedule included in contract paperwork.

The company’s offer proposes a matching contribution to employees 401(k) plans of one-half percent up to 8% of employees' total annual compensation (the figure now is 7%). The company also would make a $1,000 payment into each employees’ 401(k) if they ratify the contract by March 15.

The union in early negotiations asked for 21% of employees’ gross pay to go into a defined contribution plan as a starting point, Guidice said, but National Grid "rejected all pension improvement proposals with no negotiation."