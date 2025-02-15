National Grid strike averted, for now, with latest contract offer; union to review

National Grid on Friday made its “best and final” contract offer to its unionized workforce of nearly 1,200 employees, who will review it in coming weeks and take a vote to accept or reject it.

The offer averts a strike for the next four to five weeks under an extension of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers’ Local 1049’s existing contract.

The London-based natural gas provider and power plant owner-operator said in a statement late Friday that the contract provides “fair wage increases, job security, and equitable retirement and medical benefits.”

Pat Guidice, business manager for Local 1049, said only that he would put the contract before his membership in the coming week and stressed, “I’m not endorsing this agreement.”

The union and company have declined to discuss specifics of the contract, though a union meeting to discuss details of the contract is expected to take place in the coming week, once it has been mailed to members.

Sign up for the Politics newsletter Get the latest political news stories, from local elections and legislation to reaction to national events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The meeting will be a forum to “inform members in detail on what the agreement is, and is not, so they can make an informed decision when they cast their votes,” Guidice said.

“We know that the company is in good financial health,” said Guidice, noting National Grid’s approval last year of a three-year rate increase starting at $30 a month for average residential customers and strong corporate profits.

Newsday previously reported that sticking points include health benefits, retirement and pay.

National Grid called the proposal “fair to our employees and affordable for our customers.”