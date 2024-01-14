Mazi Melesa Pilip revises disclosure documents, removes nearly $90,000 in income

Republican congressional candidate Mazi Melesa Pilip made significant revisions to the personal financial disclosure she filed last week, removing nearly $90,000 in income from her husband’s medical practice, adding tens of thousands of dollars in stocks and other assets and tens of thousands of dollars in debt.

The revisions were filed with the House clerk’s office Friday, after Newsday on Thursday had published a story on Pilip’s initial filing for the Feb. 13 special election to replace expelled GOP Rep. George Santos.

Most of the changes involve Pilip’s role in her husband Adalbert Pilip’s medical practice, New York Comprehensive Medical Care, where Pilip has said she worked as operations director.

Pilip's initial House disclosure, dated Jan. 10, listed a $50,000 salary from the Smithtown practice in each 2022 and 2023 and Pilip’s $80,000 salary as a Nassau County legislator.

Pilip campaign spokesman Brian Devine told Newsday on Sunday the first filing was inaccurate, and that Pilip, as indicated in the revised report, didn’t draw a salary from the practice in 2023 and made only $13,472 there in 2022, her first year as a county legislator.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The new filing also clarifies that the medical practice, valued between $1 million and $5 million, is solely owned by Adalbert Pilip. The initial disclosure left unclear whether the asset was jointly or individually owned. Her new filing listed the owner as “SP,” or spouse. Each of the forms listed proceeds from the company of between $100,001 and $1 million in each of the past two years.

House financial disclosures only require that assets and liabilities be reported in broad ranges.

“The report that was electronically filed on the 10th of January was a preliminary draft that was inadvertently submitted prior to final review by Mazi’s financial team,” Devine said in a statement. “A review of that draft by members of the financial team resulted in the amended financial report.”

The revised disclosure added several other assets not on the first report. They include a state pension of between $1,001 and $15,000 Mazi Pilip is vested in as a county lawmaker, along with $51,001 to $115,000 in stock owned by Pilip and her husband in Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. this

Pilip, a registered Democrat from Great Neck, reduced the value of her bitcoin investments from $65,000 to $150,000 to $16,000 to $65,000. She also reduced the estimated value of the couple’s joint bank accounts from $50,000 to $100,00 on the initial disclosure to $15,000 to $50,000.

For liabilities, Pilip’s first disclosure revealed an income tax debt of between $100,001 and $250,000 incurred with the Internal Revenue Service last April. Candidates don’t have to disclose such debt, but Devine said last week that Pilip disclosed it “out of an abundance of transparency.”

The updated report notes what Devine told Newsday last week — that the debt has since been paid.

The amended filing also discloses personal credit card debt of Pilip's of between $10,000 and $15,000 and Adalbert Pilip’s medical school student loan debt of $50,001 and $100,001.

Brett Kappel, a Washington, D.C., attorney who specializes in campaign finance and ethics law, said Sunday filing of amended disclosure reports “is very common — especially for first-time candidates who are filling out the forms without the assistance of professionals who are familiar with the process.”

But after Santos fabricated large parts of his biography and was charged with filing false financial disclosures that grossly misrepresented his earnings and assets, Kappel said “a healthy dose of skepticism is in order.”

Former Rep. Tom Suozzi, whom Democrats have nominated to run in the special election, filed revised financial disclosure during his three terms in Congress, from 2017 to 2022.

Some revisions came after the House Ethics Committee launched a probe into Suozzi’s alleged failure to properly report approximately 300 financial transactions. According to the federal STOCK Act, members of Congress must report stock trades within 45 days of the transaction.

Suozzi said he reported those trades, but only in his year-end financial disclosure reports, several of which were amended after the original initial filings, records show.

The Ethics Committee ultimately cleared Suozzi for the stock transactions.

Suozzi, of Glen Cove, filed his candidate financial disclosure on Friday. He reported investments valued at between about $4 million and $6 million and said he earned more than $650,000 in salary and board and consulting fees in 2023, his first year back in the private sector after he relinquished his House seat to unsuccessfully run for governor.

The bulk of those earnings came from consulting fees, Suozzi said.