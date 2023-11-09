Court blocks Coliseum lease transfer for Sands casino resort

A State Supreme Court justice on Thursday voided a 99-year lease agreement that would allow Las Vegas Sands to develop a $4 billion casino project on the Nassau Coliseum property.

Hofstra University sued Nassau County in April, alleging the county Planning Commission violated the state’s Open Meetings Law because it had not properly notified the public of a meeting to consider the lease.

It was not immediately clear on Thursday what effect the court's decision would have on Sands' proposal for a competitive state gaming license, or on a project Sands and county officials have touted as a revitalization of the Nassau Hub property in Uniondale. The 72-acre site is the largest tract of undeveloped county property.

Sands, based in Las Vegas, announced in January it had negotiated a deal to take over the Coliseum lease from Nassau Live Center LLC, as part of its bid for the state gaming license.

The license allows for Vegas-style casino gambling, including traditional table games like poker and blackjack.

The ruling comes as Sands already has paid the county more than $54 million as part of the lease agreement. Sands also paid the former lease holder, Nassau Live Center LLC, $241 million, according to SEC filings.

Ruling voids votes by lawmakers, planners

Justice Sarika Kapoor ordered the lease voided in her 32-page decision. Kapoor also ordered that the votes by the planning commission and the county legislature approving the lease transfer be "annulled."

"Hofstra has demonstrated that the failure to post the resolution was not merely technical, but rather was 'an attempt to avoid public scrutiny' of the proposed lease transfer," Kapoor wrote.

The ruling also said Nassau must conduct a comprehensive environmental review of the proposed development, and that the county legislature had failed to take a "hard look" at the Sands casino project.

Instead, the county legislature considered only the technical issue of transferring the lease from one entity to another.

Kapoor kicked the matter back to the Nassau County Planning Commission and the legislature, ordering them to “conduct a proper public hearing in accordance with all relevant statutes and rules, including the Nassau County Administrative Code and the Open Meetings Law … ”

Hofstra President Susan Poser said in a statement late Thursday: “We appreciate the court’s thoughtful ruling … The court recognized the public’s right to participate in decision-making about the current redevelopment plan for the Nassau Hub. We look forward to contributing to the planning process and advocating for the use of the Hub in ways that will best contribute to our thriving community, while protecting against environmental and other harms.”

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, a Republican, declined to comment Thursday night, citing pending litigation.

Sands: ruling won't impact bid for license

Sands spokesman Ron Reese declined to comment directly on the lawsuit but told Newsday the court’s decision didn't change the casino-resort company’s bid to build on the Coliseum property.

“This does not impact our pursuit of a license or how we are preparing our bid or what we believe is our likelihood for success,” Reese said.

Hofstra, based in Hempstead, and its president are among the most outspoken critics of Sands' proposal.

The county argued that Hofstra did not have legal standing to file its lawsuit. But Kapoor ruled Hofstra did have standing because the school had argued the proposal could "have a harmful effect" on the campus.

Kapoor also ruled that the Nassau County Legislature must take a "hard look" at Sands' overall $4 billion casino proposal, not just the effect of the lease transfer.

Because the county legislature "engaged in improper segmentation by not considering the future development planned by Sands, the Court finds that the Nassau County Legislature did not take the requisite 'hard look' at the relevant areas of environmental concern raised by the lease transfer … ," Kapoor wrote.

The lease transfer had broad support among Nassau County lawmakers from both political parties.

But Sands still had other hurdles to clear.

In August, Sands submitted a land-use application to Hempstead Town.

The town started its environmental review, as required under state law.

The planning commission approved the lease transfer in April.

The legislature approved the lease transfer in May, in a 17-1 vote, with one member abstaining.