Nassau Republican chief: George Santos must resign 

Nassau Republican chairman Joseph Cairo and other top party leaders called Wednesday for the immediate resignation of Rep. George Santos (R-Nassau/Queens), saying Santos' lies had "disgraced the House of Representatives."

At a news conference attended by dozens of top Republicans, including new GOP Rep. Anthony D'Esposito, Cairo said Santos' congressional campaign had been one of lies.

“His lies were not mere fibs — he disgraced the House of Representatives,” Cairo said.

“George Santos does not have the ability to serve here in the House of Representatives and should resign,” said D’Esposito (R-Island Park).

Santos, stepping outside his congressional office on Capitol Hill Wednesday, told reporters "I will not" when asked if he would resign.

Santos then jumped into a nearby elevator with his chief of staff, Charles Lovett.

About 30 Republican officials — including Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman and all three Nassau town supervisors — attended the news conference at county GOP headquarters in Westbury.

The officials said they are refusing to work with Santos, and are directing constituents to D'Esposito's office for help.

Asked about his decision to call for Santos' resignation, Blakeman said he believes in due process, but couldn’t “stomach” Santos' lies anymore.

New York Conservative Party chairman Gerard Kassar said in a statement the party, "stands with Nassau County Republicans in calling on newly elected Rep. George Santos to resign. Mr. Santos’s profound use of mistruths as a candidate morally disqualifies him from serving in public office and exposes him to potential legal action, seriously compromising his ability to represent his constituents."

Kassar continued: “It is my hope, and the hope of Nassau County Conservative Chairman Daniel M. Donovan, that Mr. Santos will voluntarily tender his resignation out of respect for the public and the institution to which he was elected under false pretenses. We are also hopeful that Mr. Santos will choose the redemptive path going forward. That begins, necessarily, with his resignation.”

With Laura Figueroa Hernandez