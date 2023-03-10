Report: George Santos arranged credit card skimming scheme

WASHINGTON — Rep. George Santos (R-Nassau/Queens) organized a credit card skimming operation in Seattle in 2017, according to a sworn affidavit sent to federal investigators by a former friend charged in connection with the scheme, Politico reported.

The declaration was sent to authorities including the Federal Bureau of Investigation by Gustavo Ribeiro Trelha, a Brazilian native who was charged in the skimming operation and eventually deported to Brazil.

Trelha’s attorney, Mark Demetropoulos of Mineola, did not immediately return a request for comment from Newsday on Friday.

“Santos taught me how to skim card information and how to clone cards,” Trelha asserts in the affidavit published by Politico. “He gave me all the materials and taught me how to put skimming devices and cameras on ATM machines.”

Santos, the subject of county, state and federal probes, denied the report in a tweet posted Thursday night to his campaign Twitter account.

“The newest insanity published by politico is categorically false,” Santos tweeted. “Any news organization willing to do good Journalism I’ll entertain sitting down with you and go over it all.”

Santos’ attorney Joe Murray did not immediately return a call seeking comment Friday.

CBS News reported previously that Santos was questioned by investigators in the 2017 skimming scheme, but was never charged.

Prosecutors in Washington State said during Trelha’s 2017 trial they had evidence he compromised 300 credit card accounts by installing skimming devices on ATM machines during a three-day period in Seattle, according to court transcripts obtained by CBS News.

Prosecutors called the skimming operation “sophisticated” and “just the tip of the iceberg.”

In his March 7 affidavit to federal authorities, which was posted with the Politica story, Trelha said he did not report Santos earlier because Santos had “threatened” his friends.

Trelha said he met Santos in 2016 and eventually moved into Santos’ Orlando, Fla.-area apartment.

“I learned from him how to clone ATM and credit cards,” Trelha wrote in the statement. “He had a lot of material — parts, printers, blank ATM and credit cards to be painted and engraved with stolen account and personal information.”

Trelha said Santos flew him to Seattle, “where I started working to steal credit card information from ATM terminals.”

“My deal with Santos was 50% for him and 50% for me,” Trelha wrote.

Trelha spent seven months in jail before being deported to Brazil.

Trelha also provided his statement to the U.S. Secret Service and federal prosecutors in the Eastern District of New York, and said he is willing to talk with investigators.