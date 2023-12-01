George Santos expelled from House

WASHINGTON — Rep. George Santos was expelled from Congress on Friday, marking the end of a scandal-plagued 10 months in office in New York's Third Congressional District.

Santos (R-Nassau/Suffolk) was stripped of his seat after a bipartisan two-thirds of U.S. House members approved his ouster. The vote followed the release of a damning ethics committee report that accused the first-term lawmaker of defrauding campaign donors for his own personal profit.

The vote was 311 "Yes," 114 "No" and two "Present."

Santos is the sixth member of Congress to be expelled — and the first to be removed without a criminal conviction.

The expulsion vote Friday followed the release of a damning House Ethics Committee report that accused the first-term lawmaker of defrauding campaign donors for his own personal profit.

The report prompted dozens of lawmakers who previously had voted against Santos’ expulsion to change their minds, with many saying the report’s findings would provide ample reason to expel Santos after two failed attempts.

The 55-page report, citing campaign bank records and interviews with former campaign aides, accused Santos of using campaign funds to finance personal expenses such as Botox treatments and hotel stays.

Santos has said such purchases were legitimate campaign expenses but has refused to publicly discuss other allegations that he fraudulently reported tens of thousands of dollars in campaign loans he never made, only to later reimburse himself with actual campaign donations.

Before the vote Friday, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) and Rep. Elise Stefanik (R- Schuylerville), the top-ranking New York Republican, all said they would vote against expelling Santos.

Santos had denounced the expulsion motion, saying it would break with precedent with past expulsions that came after members had been convicted in court.

The House chamber fell silent once the vote was cast, with only a couple of Democrats applauding the vote. Several lawmakers described the mood inside the chamber as “somber” as they left the chamber.

Santos, who was seated at the back of the chamber at the start of the vote, went to retrieve his jacket as the tally for expulsion rose. Once the vote was cast, Santos made his way down the center aisle, eventually leaving the chamber to be picked up outside by an aide in an awaiting van.

Santos' trial is scheduled to start Sept. 9 in U.S. District Court in Central Islip.

Check back for updates on this developing story.