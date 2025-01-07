Schumer seeks anti-terrorism funding, citing risks to New York City, Long Island

WASHINGTON — Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer asked Tuesday for $615 million for a post-9/11 anti-terrorism grant program in the funding bill Congress takes up in March to keep the government open, citing the need for Long Island and New York City amid a recent uptick in terrorist acts nationally.

Schumer made the request as an opening bid in the upcoming negotiations with the new unified Republican Congress and White House over a must-pass bill to keep the federal government open after the current short-term funding passed in December ends on March 14.

"Last week 14 people were killed in a terrorist attack in New Orleans and an explosion in Las Vegas injured several others. The FBI has warned that other attacks that copycat what happened in New Orleans could be a threat," Schumer said in his opening remarks in the Senate.

"Cities like New York, population centers like Long Island, need to be prepared," he said, citing the federal Urban Area Security Initiative, known as UASI, that provides grants to local governments for homeland security offices, intelligence sharing and preparedness.

"We need UASI funds to keep people safe here in the nation's capital, too," Schumer said. "Over the next few weeks, millions will come for inauguration, to pay homage to former President Jimmy Carter, and many people will be moving in and out of the city as the government enters a period of transition."

Last year, that federal anti-terrorism grant program provided $2.3 million each to Nassau and Suffolk counties, and $150 million to New York City, Schumer said.

For the 2024 fiscal year, Congress cut Homeland Security grants by 10%, lowering the Urban Area Security Initiative grants to $553.5 million from the previous three years’ amount of $615 million. Schumer proposed restoring the $615 million for the current 2025 fiscal year.

The Republican-controlled House of Representatives proposed the cuts to UASI and other Department of Homeland Security programs to shift funding to immigration and border control efforts, Raj Shah, deputy chief of staff to Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), told The Hill newspaper in March of last year during congressional negotiations over federal spending.

"House Republicans will continue to work in good faith to reach consensus on the appropriations bills that reprioritizes DHS funding toward enforcing border and immigration laws," Shah said.