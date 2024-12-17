Suffolk lawmakers approve bill targeting spectators at illegal 'Fast & Furious' street races 

The Suffolk County Legislature on Tuesday passed a bill toughening its stance on illegal street racing by allowing police to charge organizers and active spectators following a rash of "Fast & Furious" style takeovers.

The legislation, which expands existing law first written to combat drag racing, comes after several street races throughout the county led to crashes and injuries, officials said.

Allen Bode, chief assistant district attorney for the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office, said at a news conference Tuesday the legislation allows for prosecution of "knowing participants" and spectators involved in illegal street takeovers since "drivers don’t do these stunts alone."

A participant could include anyone who makes an invitation to a race, acts as a starter or flag person or someone who directs people to make the races happen.

He said spectators — defined in the legislation as anyone 200 feet within and knowingly at illegal gatherings "for the purpose of viewing, observing, watching, or witnessing the race, sideshow or street takeover event as it progresses" — shut down intersections, film stunts for social media and harass first responders arriving at the scene.

"The goal here is not punishment," Bode said. "The goal here is prevention. We want to keep people from going out and getting hurt at these dangerous events."

The legislation, approved in a 16-0 vote with two members absent, adds a definition of "street takeover" as "blocking or impeding the regular flow of traffic or pedestrians through all or a portion of a highway, parking lot, or public space (including private property open to the public) for the purposes of a race, sideshow or engaging in stunt behavior."

"Our job is to keep the general public safe, to keep our roadways safe," said County Executive Edward P. Romaine at a news conference ahead of the vote. "This legislation will help."

Legis. Kevin McCaffrey (R-Lindenhurst), presiding officer of the legislature, called the bill a "crackdown on the mayhem and the craziness that sometimes goes on out there."

But attorney Robert Macedonio of Islip Terrace, whose firm has represented people charged in street racing incidents, told Newsday last week the legislation "seems to be a bit of overreach."

Any participant could be charged with second-degree reckless endangerment, a misdemeanor punishable by up to 6 months in jail or a fine of up to $600, according to the legislation.

The legislature held a public hearing before the vote and no one spoke.

Deputy Police Commissioner Kevin Catalina said the legislation gives police the ability to deal with a "really pressing issue."

He said the events "don’t happen in a vacuum" and involve extensive planning from organizers and the participants who show up at a location.

"By giving us the ability to go after the participants, to forfeit their vehicles and to arrest the participants at the scene is going to greatly enhance our ability to stop this moving forward," he said.

Last month, county officials announced the formation of a street racing task force. The announcement came after police arrested two men who had participated in a street takeover in Islip several days earlier that left a police officer injured, Newsday previously reported. One car caught fire in one of several collisions during that event as street racers fled an area near Sunrise Highway, Suffolk police said.