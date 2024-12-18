Suffolk lawmakers approve $6.6M to rebuild New Mill Pond dam destroyed by summer rainstorm

The Suffolk County Legislature on Tuesday allocated $6.6 million toward rebuilding a dam at Blydenburgh County Park, which collapsed following a catastrophic rainstorm over the summer. The approval represents an initial step toward reconstruction of New Mill Pond, also known as Stump Pond, which was toppled in an Aug. 18 storm, resulting in the draining of the 110-acre pond. County Executive Edward P. Romaine said in a statement Wednesday "the project represents a critical investment in our parks and infrastructure" and will help preserve "one of our county's most cherished natural spaces." Some environmental groups have pushed back on rebuilding the dam and spillway, which helps control flooding around the surrounding area. Representatives from the hiking and fishing communities told Newsday in October the area is a beloved community resource in Smithtown and pushed for the dam to be rebuilt. Michael Martino, a spokesman for the county executive, said the project is still in its early stages and a total cost is still “undetermined.” Any plans or construction must be done in conjunction with the state Department of Environmental Conservation, Martino added. The county hopes to secure state funds to cover the costs of the project, he said. It's unclear what the total cost of the project will be, though estimates run somewhere around $9 million, according to the resolution approved on Tuesday. Martino added that the resolution was a step “to begin the process of study and engineering.” A DEC spokeswoman in October said the agency will promptly review an application for permits when filed. The county has not yet filed for permits, the DEC confirmed Wednesday. The resolution, approved in a 16-0 vote with two members absent, allows $6.6 million to be transferred from the county's 2024 operating budget to its capital budget. Legis. Steve Englebright (D-Setauket), a geologist, said prior to the vote that the plan should include a fish passage, which allows fish like river herring and American eel to navigate around the dam. The fish passage could alleviate some of the concerns raised from the environmental groups, he said. He said in an interview Wednesday that the fish are “an important part of the ecosystem” and should “not be in competition with historic preservation.” Enrico Nardone, executive director of Islip-based Seatuck Environmental Association, told the legislature’s public works committee Dec. 9 that “there has been a rush, in our opinion, to rebuild the dam.” He cautioned that the initial expense comes with “a lifetime of maintenance costs to maintain the structure and deal with the inevitable growth of invasive plants.” In an interview Wednesday, he said a fish passage is better than not including one if the dam is rebuilt, but ultimately he views removing the dam altogether as the better option. John Turner, a senior conservation policy advocate for Seatuck, said fish ladders have been installed throughout the country in various forms and have a “mixed” track record. A dam, he said, can eliminate "significant habitat" for fish. He said fish like river herring will spend much of their adult life out at sea and then return to freshwater systems to breed. In October, Brookhaven Town officials announced plans to rebuild a Stony Brook mill pond that was drained when a dam collapsed in the same storm.

