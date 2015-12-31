Port Jefferson, Ronkonkoma LIRR lines on or close to schedule after man fatally hit by train, railroad says

Service on the Long Island Rail Road was on or close to schedule near the end of Thursday’s morning commute after hours of delays because a man was fatally struck by a train west of the Hicksville station.

Service was suspended on the Port Jefferson and Ronkonkoma branches between about 6:15 a.m. and 6:50 a.m. after the man, 74, was hit by a nonpassenger train; LIRR spokesman Salvatore Arena said the man was not authorized to be on the tracks and was hit near Urban Avenue in New Cassel, the first crossing west of the station.

When service was restored initially delays averaged about 60 minutes, the LIRR said.

The LIRR said in an email alert at about 10:15 a.m. that it was “on or close to schedule.”

Customers also experienced delays during the morning rush hour when trains operated at a reduced speeds because of a broken gate near Westbury, the LIRR posted on its website at about 8:30 a.m.

Overall, Arena said nearly 50 trains were delayed and seven canceled systemwide, “primarily because of the fatality.”