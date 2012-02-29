Possible rain/snow mix expected Wednesday

Tuesday's bright sunshine will be followed by cold rain that will cover the area Wednesday and hang around for a couple of days, the National Weather Service said.

Still, temperatures will be 5 to 8 degrees above normal.

A low-pressure system moving east across the Southern states and then northeast will bring rain Wednesday that is likely to start about noon and continue off and on until early Thursday afternoon, said Brian Ciemnecki, a meteorologist at the Upton-based weather service.

New rainfall amounts are expected to range from a tenth to three-quarters of an inch. The chances of precipitation during the day and into the night Wednesday is 100 percent.

The incoming low-pressure system also is expected to cause a drop in temperatures. The overnight low for Wednesday into Thursday is expected to be in the mid-30s -- leaving open a chance of wet snow during that time on the North Shore, from near the Queens border to central Suffolk County, the service said.

"It still looks like it's going to be mainly a rain event," Ciemnecki said. "If we get any snow, it won't be anything significant."

If snow falls, there would be a chance of a half-inch or less, which would be quickly washed away by rain, the service said.

Thursday's high is expected to be 49 degrees.

The weekend starts with a sunny Friday accompanied by a 50 percent chance of rain starting in the early evening. The chance of rain, between 40 and 60 percent, also continues into Saturday.

Sunshine is predicted to return Sunday and Monday, with temperatures again expected to range from the mid- to high 40s to 50 degrees.