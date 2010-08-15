Rain expected later this afternoon

It's 76 degrees outside Sunday afternoon with plenty of clouds in the sky. The high is expected to stay in the upper 70s, forecasters at the National Weather Service said.

But while mild weather is expected, so is rain.

Showers and thunderstorms are possible later on today, forecasters said. A light breeze also is expected as temperatures remain on the cool side.

The chance of rain continues into the late evening and throughout the day Monday.

Expect temperatures to soar again Tuesday, when the highs should be in the upper 80s.

However, forecasters predict rain is again possible later in the week - and lows should fall into the upper 60s at night.