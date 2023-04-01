Long Island forecast: Rainy today with possible severe thunderstorms this evening

Showers are expected to break this afternoon before ramping up again this evening with a chance of severe thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service.

The high on Saturday will be 59 degrees and between a tenth and a quarter inch of rain is expected to fall, the weather service said. But the clouds will part for a dry afternoon and some sun possible.

A cold front moving through the area is expected to meet up with mild, moist air that could cause severe weather starting around 7 p.m., according to John Cristantello, meteorologist at the weather service.

The atmosphere could become more unstable with the heat and cold air mixing in. Patchy fog may remain across eastern Long Island, the weather service said.

Temperatures will drop to 38 later tonight and wind gusts could reach 58 mph, causing potential damage. There is also the chance of large hail, about an inch in diameter, mainly west of the metropolitan area. The risk of dangerous winds and hail diminish east of the New York City, according to the weather service.

“Heavy downpours will be possible,” Cristantello said. “Just be on the lookout for the potential of strong winds, and hail will also be possible.”

Forecasters also are watching for the slight chance of a tornado, though that is expected mostly west or north of New York City, Cristantello said.

There is a 2% risk of “tornadic development,” in the lower Hudson Valley, metropolitan area and southwest Connecticut, with a 5% chance in northeast New Jersey, according to the weather service.

The tornado must be spotted touching down on the ground to be confirmed, Cristantello said.

Sunday is expected to be sunny with a high of 49. Monday and Tuesday also are expected to be sunny with more rain predicted for Wednesday.