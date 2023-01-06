Pope Benedict XVI praised at memorial Mass

Pope Benedict XVI was hailed Friday at a memorial Mass at St. Agnes Cathedral as a brilliant theologian and leader of the Roman Catholic Church who held the church together during divisive times.

Several hundred people filled the cathedral a day after Benedict’s funeral Mass at St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome.

“The world needed Pope Benedict XVI,” Bishop William Murphy, the retired head of the Diocese of Rockville Centre, said in a homily at the Mass. “It need not to forget him now.”

“All of those who knew him … could and did testify to his true character, his humility, his gentle and holy demeanor, his sensitivity to others matched to his commitment to seek the truth,” Murphy said.

Irene Muhs, a parishioner at St. Kilian’s in Farmingdale, said she traveled to Rockville Centre for the 10 a.m. Mass to honor Benedict.

“He was so brilliant and so holy,” she said.

A fellow parishioner, Bill Weiss, said Benedict was able to “pull together” the church at a time when it was facing challenges on various fronts.

“He was brilliant but he was also humble,” Weiss said.

He recalled being in the crowd at St. Peter’s Square in Rome one Wednesday when Benedict greeted the faithful. “He was so gracious to people,” Weiss said. “He was so peaceful.”

Bishop John Barres, head of the Diocese of Rockville Centre, celebrated the Mass on Friday, while Murphy delivered the homily.

Murphy said that those who dubbed Benedict “God’s Rottweiler” and depicted him as a “despotic German misanthrope” for his reputation of fiercely enforcing church orthodoxy misunderstood him.

He recalled how Pope John Paul II’s first trip abroad was in 1979 to Mexico where he met with bishops from Latin America, where “Liberation Theology” was spreading rapidly among progressive priests and many of the poor.

Liberation theology encouraged people to take social action based on Gospel values but was criticized by some for employing Marxist analysis of social inequities and becoming involved in politics.

Not long after, John Paul II appointed then-Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger of Germany as prefect for the Congregation of the Doctrine of the Faith — a post he used to reel in some of leading proponents of Liberation Theology.

Murphy said that Ratzinger, following the lead of John Paul II, was able to identify the “positive elements” of Liberation Theology such as focusing on the poor and justice, while also targeting the “questionable passages that needed to be rethought.”

“This again was an example of the brilliance of the mind of Joseph Ratzinger,” Murphy said.

Others in the church have criticized Ratzinger’s approach, saying he tried to crush a movement aimed at social justice in regions plagued by stark economic inequities.