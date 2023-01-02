Cathedral of St. Agnes sermon looks at Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI's last words

At a midmorning New Year’s Day Mass at the Cathedral of St. Agnes in Rockville Centre, congregants were reminded of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI's powerful last words, "Jesus, I love you."

Benedict was known as a skilled theologian with a sharp intellect, but before he died, he laid bare a simple message that sits at the core of the Catholic faith.

“His last words though were not a profound theological reflection or his chance to get out one last clever idea. They were simply, "Jesus, I love you,” the Rev. Alessandro da Luz told worshippers on the Solemnity of Mary, a holy day that celebrates Mary as Jesus’ mother.

Pews that were routinely less occupied were filled with attentive churchgoers of all ages and at the pulpit, da Luz, an associate pastor at the cathedral, delivered a moving homily that tied the pope’s final utterance to the church’s greater mission.

The congregation at a Mass at St. Agnes Cathedral in Rockville Centre on Sunday. Credit: Linda Rosier

“Theology, meant to lead us to a deeper love for God,” he said.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

He also stressed this short message was in keeping with who the pope was and for believers, reaffirms a connection to that higher power.

“That's not a contradiction to all of his accomplishments. It shows the authenticity of what he did as a theologian,” da Luz said.

Benedict resigned from his job in 2013, the first pope to do so in 600 years, paving the way for Pope Francis to then be appointed. Pope Francis will celebrate his funeral on Thursday.

A memorial Mass will also be held at 9 a.m. Friday at St. Agnes, which serves as the seat of the Diocese of Rockville Centre. Bishop John Barres will celebrate the Mass and Bishop William Murphy, who served as bishop of Rockville Centre from 2001 to 2017, will preach the homily.

At a 12:30 p.m. Mass Sunday, retired Bishop Murphy said he had the opportunity to work on some issues with the pope at the Vatican. In church, Murphy read a portion of Benedict XVI's first encyclical, "Deus Caritas Est" or “God is Love,” that discusses the unfailing love of Mary, mother of Jesus.

Murphy told Newsday he recalled last seeing Benedict around 13 years ago during a meeting with New York bishops.

“He was a very quiet man, but very intelligent and frankly, he solidified the faith of the church and his writings were extraordinary,” Murphy said.

Benedict’s legacy was tainted by the priest sex-abuse scandal, and in 2010 he admitted the Roman Catholic Church failed to act against abusive priests, but for many, those admissions came too little and too late.

On Sunday, churchgoers chose instead to focus on the positive guidance he provided.

“He was a man of integrity and a man of dignity and he led our church very well,” said John McEnroe of Malverne.

Prema Puthota of Rockville Center walked away with an appreciation for Benedict's final words.

“This simple statement says a lot in terms what Jesus meant by love … love for all humanity from the beginning of time to the end … in all geographical areas,” Puthota said.

“There is a higher calling. We are made from God and we return to God one day,” she said.