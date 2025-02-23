Prayers for ailing Pope Francis dominate Mass at St. Agnes Cathedral

Parishioners gathered at St. Agnes Cathedral in Rockville Centre on Sunday to pray for Pope Francis, who is in critical condition at a Rome hospital.

Francis, 88, has been undergoing treatment for pneumonia and a complex lung infection, the Vatican said Sunday.

The Rev. Michael Duffy, the rector at St. Agnes, the seat of the Diocese of Rockville Centre, addressed the pope’s condition during the 9:30 a.m. Mass. He began his sermon by asking the attendees to pray for the pontiff.

"There’s a common concern for the Holy Father, and his well-being," Duffy, 39, of Rockville Centre, said after the service. "We were together at Mass invoking prayers for him, for his health, for his well-being, especially for his comfort too."

Duffy said he’s met the pope five or six times, most recently last April, just after Easter. He said the pope’s face lit up when Duffy told him he was the rector at St. Agnes on Long Island.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"He said, ‘Thank you Father Duffy. Please ask the people in Rockville Centre to pray for me,’" Duffy said. "We’ve been doing that ever since."

Duffy said the pope’s worsening condition has brought up familiar feelings. His grandfather died last year at the age of 87, he said.

"It feels very similar to those days when my own grandfather was in the hospital," Duffy said. "That concern for how he’s doing."

The Rev. Johnny Mendonca, the pastor at St. Christopher’s in Baldwin, presided over the 11 a.m. Mass at St. Agnes on Sunday. He encouraged the parishioners to pray a "Hail Mary" for the "health and well-being our Holy Father."

Leo Larkin, of Lynbrook took that message to heart.

"It was comforting knowing that everybody was here, wishing him well," Larkin said.

Francis has been a vocal supporter of some groups, including migrants and members of the LGBTQ+ population.

"This Holy Father has focused on the mercy of God and has focused especially on going to the margins," Duffy said. "We see that. ... especially about all of us as Catholics reaching out to those that might be on the margins of society, people that might be ‘thrown away.’"

Pat Turner, 85, of Rockville Centre, said she would be thinking of Francis during the 12:30 p.m. Mass at St. Agnes.

"I will offer my Communion for him, that his pain will be less, and that God will continue to be good to him, and let his last days be peaceful," Turner said outside the church. As she walked inside, the church's bell rang out.