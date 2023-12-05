Relic of apostle St. Jude drawing thousands to LI Catholic churches

It was 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday and there were lines of people already waiting outside the Catholic church in Huntington 45 minutes before the doors opened to see a relic of one of the original 12 apostles. A piece of the bone from the arm of St. Jude has been attracting thousands of the faithful for the past week on Long Island. At St. Agnes Cathedral in Rockville Centre on Monday, some 5,000 people came to see the relic, according to church officials. St. Jude is the patron saint of lost causes and desperate situations, which was part of the reason so many people were coming. Barbara Weinman said she drove from Seaford to Huntington to see the relic on Tuesday. She said she has been praying to St. since she was 7 years old when she turned to him to ask for help with an uncle who had cancer. After she saw the relic on Tuesday, she walked out of the church deeply moved. “My heart became warm and pounded like I had A-fib," she said. “I feel super blessed.” The relic, displayed in Italy for centuries, is making a tour of Catholic churches throughout the United States. Its last stop on Long Island is Tuesday at the Church of St. Patrick in Huntington. It will be displayed there until 10 p.m. with a Mass at 7 p.m. Msgr. Steven Camp, pastor of St. Patrick’s, joked with a group of students in the church on Tuesday that St. Jude is a good saint to pray to for lost causes like the New York Jets. But afterward, in an interview, he said people were arriving at the church to see the relic for much deeper reasons, including personal health crises as well as the political strife in this nation.

It was 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday and there were lines of people already waiting outside the Catholic church in Huntington 45 minutes before the doors opened to see a relic of one of the original 12 apostles.

A piece of the bone from the arm of St. Jude has been attracting thousands of the faithful for the past week on Long Island. At St. Agnes Cathedral in Rockville Centre on Monday, some 5,000 people came to see the relic, according to church officials.

St. Jude is the patron saint of lost causes and desperate situations, which was part of the reason so many people were coming.

Barbara Weinman said she drove from Seaford to Huntington to see the relic on Tuesday. She said she has been praying to St. since she was 7 years old when she turned to him to ask for help with an uncle who had cancer.

After she saw the relic on Tuesday, she walked out of the church deeply moved.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“My heart became warm and pounded like I had A-fib," she said. “I feel super blessed.”

The relic, displayed in Italy for centuries, is making a tour of Catholic churches throughout the United States. Its last stop on Long Island is Tuesday at the Church of St. Patrick in Huntington.

It will be displayed there until 10 p.m. with a Mass at 7 p.m.

Msgr. Steven Camp, pastor of St. Patrick’s, joked with a group of students in the church on Tuesday that St. Jude is a good saint to pray to for lost causes like the New York Jets.

But afterward, in an interview, he said people were arriving at the church to see the relic for much deeper reasons, including personal health crises as well as the political strife in this nation.