Three Kings Day celebrations include a potluck meal with the Magi and drive-thru events with gifts for kids

Three Kings Day, when the Magi met the infant Jesus in a Bethlehem stable, will be celebrated this week across Long Island.

The holiday, traditionally celebrated on Jan. 6, marks an official end to the Christmas season for Christians, and is celebrated in many Spanish-speaking countries around the globe, with varying traditions.

Latina Moms Connect Inc., a nonprofit organization that supports Latino/Latinx cultural preservation, will host “Cena Con Los Reyes,” or a potluck dinner with the kings, on Saturday at 3 Garett Place in Commack from 3 to 6 p.m. Guests are encouraged to RSVP through its event page by Friday.

Families are encouraged to bring a dish to share, as well as a $5 value gift for each of their children. The three Magi will give out the gifts.

Dorothy Santana, president and founder of Latina Moms Connect, says the potluck gives families an opportunity to come together for a cultural and religious event.

“Families are really looking to secure cultural identity of kids so that they ensure they're preserving traditions, cultural values, and experiences,” she said. “This is just one of the ways they can do that.”

The Long Island mom said she felt disconnected from her heritage because she did not celebrate the holiday growing up. She created the organization 10 years ago to change that.

“I knew if I felt that disconnect between cultural traditions that other families were probably feeling the same,” Santana said.

Like many parents, Santana celebrates the eve of the holiday with her family, when children take grass, or hay, and a cup of water, which are placed under their beds for the Magi's camels. It's similar to leaving milk and cookies for Santa Claus on Christmas Eve. The next morning, the Magi will have replaced the items with a gift.

Other Three Kings Day traditions include the eating of a “rosca de reyes,” a circular bread with dried, colorful fruit to symbolize the jewels of the Magi.

In some cultures, the person who finds the plastic baby Jesus in their slice of the rosca is responsible for hosting a party on Día de la Candelaria on Feb. 2, which marks the first time Jesus was brought to the temple.

In addition, Housing Help Inc. will host two drive-thru events that offer gifts for children and food supplies and housing help for their parents. Its fourth annual event will take place Friday at St. Hugh of Lincoln Church in Huntington Station from 4 to 6 p.m., and its first event at Grace Episcopal Church, 573 Roanoke Ave., in Riverhead on Sunday from 3 to 5 p.m.

“This annual Housing Help event is an opportunity to showcase the traditions, culture, pride, and appreciation to the community we serve,” said Pilar-Moya-Mancera, executive director for Housing Help Inc., in a statement.

The Suffolk County COPE Officers will welcome the Magi at the Boys and Girls Club in Bellport from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday. Each child will receive a gift.

In Brentwood, Assemblyman Phil Ramos will host his annual Three Kings Drive-Thru Toy giveaway on Saturday from 3 to 6 p.m. at his office, located at 1010 Suffolk Ave.

The Puerto Rican Coalition will have its 21st annual Three Kings celebration on Sunday from 10:30 a.m.to 2 p.m.at 96 Second Ave., next to St. Anne’s Church in Brentwood.

Candido Crespo, president and co-founder of the coalition, said that he expected at least 500 children. Every child who attends will receive a gift and snacks will be served.

Celebrating and making memories with his 2-year-old and 5-year-old grandchildren, he said, is what he treasures most.

“To be able to share something taught to me by my parents and grandparents,” he said. “It's a beautiful thing.”