Rip current risk for Long Island ocean beaches, weather service says

There's a moderate risk for rip currents Friday at Long Island's ocean beaches, the National Weather Service said.

In a special weather statement, the service's Upton office said wind and wave conditions could generate stronger and more frequent rip currents.

The risk areas cover beaches across Long Island's South Shore and those in Brooklyn and southern Queens.

Water temperatures for Gilgo State Park, Robert Moses State Park, Atlantic Beach, Long Beach and Lido Beach are in the upper 70s with wave heights of 3 to 4 feet, the service said.