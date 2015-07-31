Road closures in Nassau, Suffolk start Monday due to construction projects

Several construction projects will close major roads in Nassau and Suffolk counties, starting Monday.

The state Department of Transportation said the closings are probable, subject to weather conditions and last-minute construction requirements.

The closings listed below are scheduled Monday through Friday, unless otherwise noted. Round-the-clock closings include weekends and holidays.

For more information, motorists can call 511 or visit 511ny.org. In addition, travel information is at informny.com or on hand-held devices at informny.mobi.

LONG ISLAND EXPRESSWAY

** All lanes in either direction may be closed in Holbrook at Exit 61, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

** Two eastbound lanes may be closed in Oyster Bay at Sunnyside Boulevard, 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

** Two westbound lanes may be closed in Riverhead between Exits 73 and 71, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

** Two eastbound lanes may be closed in Riverhead between Exits 71 and 73, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to noon on Friday.

** Eastbound HOV lane may be closed in Huntington between Exits 51 and 52, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

** One lane in either direction may be closed in Brookhaven between Exits 67 and 70, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

** One lane in either direction may be closed in Calverton between Exits 70 and 71, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

** One westbound lane may be closed in Calverton between Exits 73 and 72, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

LIE SERVICE ROAD

** One westbound lane may be closed in Holbrook between Coats Avenue North and County Road 19, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROBERT MOSES CAUSEWAY BRIDGE

** One lane in either direction may be closed in West Islip between Robert Moses State Causeway and Ocean Parkway, 5 a.m. to 9 a.m.

SOUTHERN STATE PARKWAY

** One lane in either direction may be closed in Hempstead at Exit 20, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

** One lane in either direction may be closed in Hempstead between Exits 27 and 13, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

** One eastbound lane may be closed in Hempstead at Exit 24, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

** Northbound Nassau Road off ramp may be closed in Uniondale, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

** Southbound Corona Avenue off ramp may be closed in Valley Stream, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROUTE 24

** One eastbound lane may be closed in Hempstead between Jerusalem Avenue and Main Street, 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

** One eastbound lane may be closed in East Meadow between Merrick Road and West Gate Street, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

** One lane in either direction may be closed in Hempstead between Meadowbrook State Parkway and Route 110, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

** One westbound lane may be closed in Elmont between Westgate and Belmont Boulevard, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROUTE 25

** One eastbound lane may be closed in Smithtown between Meadow Road and Kings Park Road, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

** One westbound lane may be closed in Smithtown between Meadow Road and Kings Park Road, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

ROUTE 25A

** One eastbound lane may be closed in Huntington between Randou Drive and Greenlawn Road, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

** One lane in either direction may be closed in Smithtown between Kings Park Boulevard and Cosmo Place, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

** One lane in either direction may be closed in Northport between Woodbine Avenue and Sandy Hollow Road, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROUTE 27/SUNRISE HIGHWAY

** Two westbound lanes may be closed in Massapequa between the Nassau/Suffolk County Line and Wantagh State Parkway, 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

** Two westbound lanes may be closed in Islip at Carleton Avenue, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

** One westbound lane may be closed in Islip between Route 27A and Southern State Parkway, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

** One westbound lane may be closed in Islip between County Road 57 and Robert Moses Causeway, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

** One westbound lane may be closed in Babylon between Routes 109 and 110, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

** One westbound lane may be closed in Hempstead between Wantagh State Parkway and Meadowbrook State Parkway, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

** One eastbound lane may be closed in Massapequa between Block Boulevard and Unqua Road, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

** One westbound lane may be closed in Freeport at Park Avenue, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

** One westbound lane may be closed in Freeport at Benson Place, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

** One westbound lane may be closed in Lynbrook at Peninsula Boulevard, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

** One lane in either direction may be closed in Wantagh between Wantagh State Parkway and Meadowbrook State Parkway, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROUTE 27/SUNRISE HIGHWAY SERVICE ROAD

** One lane in either direction may be closed in Babylon/Islip between Route 109 and Nicolls Road (County Road 97). 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

** One lane either direction may be closed in Babylon/Islip between Route 109 and Nicolls Road (County Road 97), 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

** One westbound lane may be closed in Babylon between Nicolls Road (County Road 97) and the north end, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROUTE 27A/MONTAUK HIGHWAY

** One westbound lane may be closed in Amityville at Carmans Mill Road, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROUTE 102

** One westbound lane may be closed in Uniondale at Uniondale Avenue, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROUTE 106

** One lane in either direction may be closed in Oyster Bay between Route 107 and the north end, 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

** One northbound lane may be closed in Jericho over the Northern State Parkway, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROUTE 106/107

** One lane in either direction may be closed in Jericho between Northern State Parkway and North Marginal Road, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROUTE 107

** One lane either direction may be closed in Oyster Bay between NY Route 106 and the North end, 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

ROUTE 108

** One lane in either direction may be closed in Cold Spring Harbor between Route 25A and Woodbury Road, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROUTE 110

** One lane in either direction may be closed in Halesite between Ketewomoke Drive and Grist Mill, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROUTE 347

** One eastbound lane may be closed in Smithtown between Mount Pleasant Road and Terry Road, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

** One westbound lane may be closed in Smithtown between Terry Road and Mount Pleasant Road, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROUTE 454 VETERANS MEMORIAL HIGHWAY

** One westbound lane may be closed in Hauppauge at Route 111, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROUTE 878/NASSAU EXPRESSWAY

** One lane in either direction may be closed in Hempstead between Burnside Avenue and Rockaway Turnpike, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

** Two lanes in either direction may be closed in Lawrence, north of Toll Plaza, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

COUNTY ROAD 19/PATCHOGUE-HOLBROOK ROAD/AROUND THE CLOCK

**One northbound lane may be closed in Holbrook between Main Street and Vacation Court.

COUNTY ROAD 46

** One northbound lane may be closed in East Yaphank between Moriches Road and I-495, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

NEW HIGHWAY

** One northbound lane may be closed in Babylon between Hicks Street and Route 109, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

** One southbound lane may be closed in Babylon between the Southern State Parkway overpass and Route 109, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

PENINSULA BOULEVARD

** One lane in either direction may be closed in Hempstead at Route 878, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.