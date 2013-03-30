Shellfish harvesting gets OK to resume

Shellfish harvesting may resume Saturday at sunrise in Nassau and Suffolk counties, five months after temporary closures were implemented because of superstorm Sandy, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced Friday.

Coastal flooding and power outages forced the Oct. 29 closures, officials said.

About 6,200 acres of underwater lands in South Oyster Bay and the Great South Bay are expected to reopen for shellfish harvesting, according to the DEC.

The closures were meant to protect public health from bacteria in stormwater runoff, the DEC said.

For additional information, call the Shellfisheries Office at 631-444-0475.