Kings Park man charged with taking photos of children, staff at Smithtown gymnastics center

Police released surveillance photos of the suspect and the car...

Police released surveillance photos of the suspect and the car he was driving when they say he fled Gold Medal Gymnastics Center in Smithtown April 29 after taking unauthorized pictures. Credit: SCPD

By Newsday Staff

Suffolk County police arrested a Kings Park man Tuesday sought for taking photographs of children and staff at a Smithtown gymnastics center without permission last month.

Robert Colyvas, 29, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, police said.

The incident occurred April 29 at the Gold Medal Gymnastics Center on West Main Street, police said. Between 12:40 and 1 p.m., Colyvas entered the facility, took the photos and then fled.

Colyvas is set for arraignment Wednesday at First District Court in Central Islip.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers at 631-854-8426.

