SNAP recipients to get $2 for every $2 spent at New York farmers' markets

Families in need will get a boost to their food-shopping wallets after the governor's office Wednesday announced a dollar-for-dollar match initiative for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

The boost to the FreshConnect Fresh2You program, an initiative that will provide $2 checks for every $2 spent through SNAP at participating farmers' markets, stands as an increase from the current $2 for every $5 spent.

The initiative will allow families in need to purchase more of what are considered "healthy foods," including more produce, dairy and meat. It's intended to help offset inflation costs and recent reductions to SNAP benefits, as well as to increase revenue for farmers statewide.

"The new Fresh2You initiative will help ensure New Yorkers have more money to spend on healthy foods like dairy, meat, produce and more, while creating greater health outcomes, an economic boost to New York's farmers and a stronger food supply chain," Hochul said in a statement.

While the eligibility for SNAP benefits varies by household size, age and disabilities, as well as child care or dependent costs, current figures show that a New York family of four with an earned gross monthly income of $3,469 can receive an allotment of up to $939.

SNAP benefits cannot be used for hot or prepared meals, officials said. Checks can be used to purchase fish, eggs and other market items, in addition to dairy, produce and meats, according to the governor's office.