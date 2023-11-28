Suffolk 911 system down for some callers, police say

Long Island

Suffolk County police said 911 phone service throughout the county was reported down Monday night for some cellphone callers.

Suffolk County police are asking emergency callers to use 631-852-COPS to reach police dispatchers and precincts. Police also sent an alert through the Emergency Alert System to cellphone users. 

Police said at least one known cellphone carrier had disruptions to reach 911 in Suffolk County. Callers reported instead reaching a fast busy signal and were unable to reach emergency dispatchers.

There was no estimate when 911 service would be restored. Police did not identify the cellphone carriers where 911 service was down.

Riverhead police were asking callers to dial 631-727-4500 or the department's crime hotline at 631-727-3333 with information about criminal or suspicious activity.

Suffolk County police said they were working to fix the disruptions and said there has been no disruption to emergency services dispatched to calls.

